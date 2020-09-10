SRA reportedly probing Mishcon de Reya

City firm allegedly being investigated over two separate matters

Top law firm Mishcon de Reya is reportedly under investigation by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

The Guardian reports that the SRA has been poking around Mishcon for at least two years, probing two separate matters.

The first allegedly stems from an investigation into payments to unlicensed football agents, while the second is said to be related to the firm’s work in a private prosecution of businessman Paul Sultana. The successful case was reportedly the biggest fraud ever prosecuted privately, but Sultana has apparently complained to the regulator about a conflict of interest.

According to the Guardian’s scoop, “forensic and anti-money laundering investigators” have visited Mishcon’s swanky Holborn offices.

The firm has maintained a high profile in recent years, with explosive revenue growth and a stream of top clients. Earlier this year, it represented Sainsbury’s in a landmark Supreme Court case challenging Visa and Mastercard fees.

The SRA said it doesn’t comment on ongoing investigations. Mishcon did not respond to requests for comment.