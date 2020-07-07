News

Mishcon lawyer named ‘one of the most-wanted singles in London’ enjoys date with pop singer

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
13

Tom Phillips and former The Saturdays star Una Healy went on a ‘romantic evening out’, report claims

Tom Phillips and Una Healy (credit: Instagram @unahealy)

A Mishcon de Reya associate who was named “one of the most-wanted singles in London” has reportedly been on a date with a pop singer.

Tom Phillips, a corporate lawyer at the London law firm, enjoyed a “romantic evening out” with former The Saturdays star Una Healy.

A source told The Sun that the solicitor and singer “met through mutual friends” and “enjoyed a romantic evening out”. They added: “It’s early days but he is smitten.”

Phillips was named one of London’s most eligible bachelors on ‘happn’ in April 2017. The solicitor landed at number nine in the list of the top 18 most-wanted singles released by the dating app.

Before joining Mishcon in 2014, Phillips trained and qualified at Manches (now Penningtons Manches Cooper). He studied law at King’s College London, graduating with a 2.1, and going on to complete the Legal Practice Course at BPP University Law School with a distinction.

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

Healy rose to fame as part of five-piece girlband The Saturdays. The group went on a break in 2014, after which Healy embarked on a solo career.

The Irish pop singer hit the headlines four months ago following her split from boyfriend and sportsman David Breen. The couple had been together for a year. Healy was previously married to rugby player Ben Foden with whom she has two children. Healy and Foden divorced in 2018 after six years of marriage.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

13 Comments

Iapetus

‘Greenwang Glusker LLP managing partner shares burrito with Uma Thurman and H from Steps.’

Why have Legal Cheek’s intrepid reporters failed to report this equally vital and Pulitzer-worthy piece of investigative journalism?

Reply Report comment
(22)(1)

Anon

Yaaas this is the reason I come to Legal Cheek

Reply Report comment
(30)(1)

RigorousJournalist

Imagine, waking up one day and realising that your job is to write articles about an associate no one has ever heard of and a singer who hasn’t been relevant for 6 years.

Reply Report comment
(66)(4)

Molly from the Saturdays

Really fascinating article

Reply Report comment
(31)(0)

Cessle

Think Mr Phillips’ cred has just taken a hammering.

Reply Report comment
(9)(2)

Thomas

Who cares?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Kirkland 1PQE deal monster

A Mishcon de Reya associate who was named “one of the most-wanted singles in London”

Lmaoooo I can’t even, this is all too funny.

Reply Report comment
(21)(4)

A Knowall

Who is this woman? I’ve never heard of her and never expect to hear of her ever again. Does this story mean that Legal Cheek turning into the D Mail?

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Anon

I visit LC for the comments to articles like this.

Reply Report comment
(10)(1)

Anon

Oh. My. God. I’m so excited! 😍😍😍😍

Go Tom! What a hunk! 💪🏻

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

brunel law student

is this because he is a city solicitor at mischon are they a good firm to apply to and what is the NQ please thank, u

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Anon

Research it maybe? You’re really going to need to learn to research if you want to be a lawyer. It’s a famous, highly successful City law firm. It was Princess Diana’s law firm of choice and popular with Middle Eastern royals. NQ rate is c. £72,000 (or was for latest data I can see).

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

LoveMother

Do you know why they publish stories like this? Because deep down (but not that deep), you love this stuff. You love it.

Yes…you do.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories