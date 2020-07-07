Mishcon lawyer named ‘one of the most-wanted singles in London’ enjoys date with pop singer

Tom Phillips and former The Saturdays star Una Healy went on a ‘romantic evening out’, report claims

A Mishcon de Reya associate who was named “one of the most-wanted singles in London” has reportedly been on a date with a pop singer.

Tom Phillips, a corporate lawyer at the London law firm, enjoyed a “romantic evening out” with former The Saturdays star Una Healy.

A source told The Sun that the solicitor and singer “met through mutual friends” and “enjoyed a romantic evening out”. They added: “It’s early days but he is smitten.”

Phillips was named one of London’s most eligible bachelors on ‘happn’ in April 2017. The solicitor landed at number nine in the list of the top 18 most-wanted singles released by the dating app.

Before joining Mishcon in 2014, Phillips trained and qualified at Manches (now Penningtons Manches Cooper). He studied law at King’s College London, graduating with a 2.1, and going on to complete the Legal Practice Course at BPP University Law School with a distinction.

Healy rose to fame as part of five-piece girlband The Saturdays. The group went on a break in 2014, after which Healy embarked on a solo career.

The Irish pop singer hit the headlines four months ago following her split from boyfriend and sportsman David Breen. The couple had been together for a year. Healy was previously married to rugby player Ben Foden with whom she has two children. Healy and Foden divorced in 2018 after six years of marriage.