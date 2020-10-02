Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

I’m the black barrister who was mistaken for a defendant three times in one day. My story is the tip of the iceberg [The Independent]

Joshua Rozenberg: Open to review? [The Critic]

A murderer among us: I was Dennis Nilsen’s boss [The Spectator] (registration required)

How one man spent 34 years in prison after setting fire to a pair of curtains [The Guardian]

Will 2021 exams be a fiasco too? [Prospect Magazine]

A fig-leaf for taking on the judges? [A Lawyer Writes]

Students’ wellbeing ignored in the quest to make money [Scottish Legal News]

Ethical challenges posed by climate change [Law Society Gazette]

Adam Wagner: Explaining the Covid-19 self-isolation law [YouTube]

“People who are serious about practicing law for life need to stay ahead of the curve. Any student thinking they can go the straight LLB > LPC > TC route and make 6 figures with routine legal work for the next 40 years is in for a nasty surprise halfway though their career…” [Legal Cheek comments]

