MyRoutetotheBar: Tweeting barristers share their unconventional career paths

Features advice from a former window cleaner, lifeguard and nightclub DJ

Barristers have taken to Twitter to reveal their unconventional paths to practice.

Using the hashtag ‘#MyRouteToTheBar’, tweeting barristers offered a brief timeline of their careers — starting from secondary school and ending at tenancy. Evidence of alternative and unconventional routes to qualification, including career changes to law, will undoubtedly offer aspiring barristers comfort considering the competition for pupillage is fiercer than ever.

The Twitter trend was apparently started by CrimeGirl, an anonymous criminal barrister, who revealed she began her career as a receptionist, then subsequently became a legal secretary, a paralegal, and a mature law student, before going on to complete a training contract and, after transferring to the bar, securing tenancy.

It feels like an appropriate time to post #MyRouteToTheBar and encourage others to do the same so here goes: Receptionist

Legal Secretary

Paralegal

‘Mature’ LLB student (22)

Forensic MH worker

Swapped BTPC for LPC

PS Rep

Training Contract

HCA

Transfer to Bar

Tenancy 💖 — CrimeGirl (@CrimeGirI) September 28, 2020

Inspired by CrimeGirl’s tweet, other barristers opened up about their unusual career paths. Another anonymous criminal barrister, CrimBarrister, revealed they were a part-time club DJ, occasional venue booker, a rock journalist and a tabloid newspaper sub-editor before joining the bar.

Crikey, is it that time again already? #MyRouteToTheBar Boots Saturday girl

Degree (non law)

Part-time club DJ, occasional venue booker

'Men's magazine' writer

Rock journalist

Degree (law, part time)

Tabloid newspaper sub-editor

BVC (part time)

Pupillage

Tenancy

Still rocking!🤘 https://t.co/LoCRfCV8Nz — CrimBarrister (@CrimBarrister) September 28, 2020

Damian Warburton candidly revealed he “squandered public school education” and was a window cleaner, pool lifeguard, driving instructor, car salesman, police constable, army officer and law lecturer all before becoming a pupil at 45 years old.

#MyRouteToTheBar Squandered public school education

Window cleaner

Pool lifeguard

Driving instructor

Car salesman

Police Constable

Soldier

LLB from 25

LLM

Paralegal

Law lecturer

BVC

Unemployed 9 months

Law lecturer

Unemployed 6 months

Law faculty Head

Unemployed 4yrs

Pupil at 45 — Damian Warburton (@damianwarburton) September 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Sarah Wait, explained she became a personal injury barrister at Manchester-based 18 St John Street Chambers despite having “average” GCSEs and no A-Levels.

Young carer

Average GCSEs

No A-levels

Office junior

PA

Office Manager (& p/t LLB)

Adult Education Manager (& p/t BPTC)

Legal Assistant

Fee earner

Pupil

Tenant #MyRouteToTheBar — Sarah Wait (@SarahWait18) September 28, 2020

Another barrister said she left state school with “good” GCSEs but “terrible” A-Levels, and without a degree went on to work in a bakery, in pubs and clubs as a barmaid, and in a call centre before starting legal training in her mid-30s.

#MyRouteToTheBar

State school – good GCSEs, terrible A-levels, no degree

Bakery

Barmaid – pubs and clubs

Waitress

Call centre

Had a family

Receptionist

Secretary

Paralegal

Associate Prosecutor

PT GDL – working FT (34)

PT BPTC – working FT (36)

Pupillage (39)

Tenancy (40) — HLS (@Legally_blond79) September 29, 2020

OGPupil — who in their Twitter bio describes themselves as “basically, the Slumdog Millionaire of Pupillage” — revealed that after helping out in their family’s shop and caring for their father and grandparents, they were the first generation to go to university and got a paralegal job before securing tenancy.

#MyRouteToTheBar – Helped out in my family’s shop

– Cared for my Dad and Grandparents

– State school and sixth form

– First generation to go to uni

– Worked at EE part-time during final year

– Graduated and called to the Bar

– Paralegal at global law firm

– Pupillage pic.twitter.com/l359SwP8Mm — The OG Pupil (@OGPupil) September 28, 2020

The Secret Barrister, secretive as ever, responded to the trend saying they attended a “secret comprehensive school”, a “secret non-Oxbridge uni” and even flipped burgers for a living.