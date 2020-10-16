Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
The neglected justice system is on its last legs [Evening Standard]
Meet law grad Max Schrems: Facebook’s public enemy number one [The Telegraph]
Buckland: we are not ousting judicial review [A Lawyer Writes]
Dinner at Brasenose? Unmasking the Secret Barrister [The Critic]
Students who catch Covid may be saving lives [The Spectator]
Is the Supreme Court more interventionist? [UK Constitutional Law Association]
Cutting to the chase on the SQE [Legal Futures]
“Good job that wasn’t here. ‘We don’t mind you giving birth; so long as you don’t look away from the screen.'” [Legal Cheek Comments]
