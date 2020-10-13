News

‘I’d be shouted at because I left the pub at 10 o’clock rather than 11pm’, says bullied former pupil barrister

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
20

New bar study finds rookies ‘particularly vulnerable’ to bullying and harassment

Pupil barristers are “particularly vulnerable” to bullying, harassment and discrimination, new research has found, with one bar rookie recalling how they were shouted at by their then-supervisor for leaving the pub early.

The incident is just one of a number of shocking examples of inappropriate behaviour documented in a new study released this week by the Bar Standards Board (BSB).

The unnamed barrister told researchers: “When I was a pupil I was really bullied in chambers by my supervisor — every piece of work I did wasn’t good enough. I’d be shouted at because I left the pub at 10 o’clock rather than 11pm.”

The study, conducted by YouGov on behalf of the regulator, saw 35 telephone interviews conducted with 30 barristers, and five non-barristers, who had directly experienced or observed discrimination and harassment at the bar.

“I was aware of a pupil barrister who was sexually harassed by a senior member of chambers,” another respondent recalled. “This happened at least once a week.” Another barrister spoke of the time “two drunk males made very offensive remarks” about her chest. “I was deeply upset about it but wasn’t going to say anything about it,” she recounted.

The study found the bar’s unique structure — most barristers are self employed and reliant on clerks for work, with little in the way of a formal management team — allowed harassment and discrimination to “slip through the net”. Pupil barristers who are early on in their careers and reliant on chambers for their progression, were seen as “particularly vulnerable”.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

Researchers found the vast majority of respondents interviewed had not formally reported their experiences, amid fears it would negatively impact their reputation, earning potential and career progression.

The report concludes that for anti-harassment policies and procedures to be effective, “there needs to be a shift in culture at the bar to encourage openness and to discourage inappropriate behaviour, with a role for the BSB, the Bar Council and other stakeholders in driving change and offering support”.

Amanda Pinto QC, chair of the bar, said:

“This report is a helpful reminder that everyone at the bar needs to keep shining a light on bullying, discrimination and harassment. The BSB’s findings reflect our own experience of work on this behaviour which has long-term negative consequences for individuals and the profession as a whole.”

Similar research, published by the Bar Council in 2018, found that bullying at the bar was up by was up 5%, with 21% of employed and 12% of self-employed barristers reporting that they had personally experienced mistreatment at work.

20 Comments

Former pupil

A sample of a mere 35 people is disappointing. Doesn’t exactly scream “we take this seriously and are doing everything we can”.

Reply Report comment
(18)(0)

Anon.

Loads of this to come out. Hope it sinks a few big names.

Reply Report comment
(22)(2)

Question

When exactly were these people pupil barristers? Last year or 50 years ago? That info would also be useful.

Reply Report comment
(5)(2)

Anonymous

The BSB and the Bar Council have a habit of commissioning these pointless reports that prove nothing. A tiny self-selecting group, many of whom will be the sort with an axe to grind, are interviewed and then the “results” sprayed all over the place. The report itself says its contents cannot and should not be extrapolated into the profession as a whole, but you know that is exactly what the powers that be and the social justice warriors will do anyway.

Reply Report comment
(8)(9)

Hmmmmm

WTF exactly do you think ‘The Powers That Be’ are???

Who exactly do you think has control here and why are you concerned?

For someone who wants to question the BSB’s ‘evidence’ for sexual harassment, its interesting to note the lack of evidence you have for believing in ‘The Powers That Be’.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Anonymous II Return of Anonymous

It is obvious from the context that “the powers that be” are the BSB and the Bar Council. I suspect basic comprehension was never your strength.

Reply Report comment
(2)(6)

Anon

Self-reporting surveys aren’t evidence of anything.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Money on Mediation

Bullying and harassment is rampant at legal tribunal charities too.

Ironically, volunteers who prepare tribunal cases can’t go to an employment tribunal themselves if they experience racism or sexual harassment at a charity by a barrister or pupil.

BPTC students are effectively being told to put up with harassment, or risk losing out on advocacy experience they need to get a pupillage in the first place.

The bullies go unpunished and abuse again and again with impunity when they finally start to make a living from law.

Reply Report comment
(14)(3)

Anonymous

No shock that this festering resentment appeared on this thread.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

2019 Call

Surprised it is such a small sample. Some very senior, influential people are well-known bullies.

Reply Report comment
(9)(2)

Anon

Just stay at the pub for another beer you melt.

Reply Report comment
(12)(16)

Lover of pints in good company

Ah yes. Just stay at the pub for another beer. A session of drinking that commenced at the end of the work day and has stretched to 10pm. Stay out until 11pm – sod your pets/children/partner/family. Stay out with the supervisor that shouts at you and constantly criticises you. Sounds like a crackin night mate.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Re@list?

Trouble is, the Bar WANTS people who have a thick skin.

I’m not condoning what is being said here, but people who get offended by jokes are going to crumble at court when faced with competitive opponents and Judges who want answers yesterday.

Reply Report comment
(4)(4)

I should know

There are quite a few bullies at the bar and on the bench, it’s par for the course.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Bardy B

That these examples are the most “shocking” they can offer suggests that there isn’t nowadays actually much of a problem with bullying at the bar.

“Shouted at” for leaving the pub early? Yes, it’s a bit annoying, as life often is. But it really isn’t that hard to deal with effectively, even as a wee pupil. Would the complainer rather their supervisor wanted them out of the pub early? Or didn’t take them at all? Will they be willing to stand up for their clients in Court? Or are they expecting all unpleasantness to have been removed from the litigation process by the time they’re on their feet?

Bossy-bootses at the BSB and elsewhere don’t like the fact that independent barristers don’t have to bow down before the might of HR managerialism. So they commission weird, small, dishonestly sampled surveys, and produce “reports” that – guess what – recommend more power for them.

It’s time for the Bar leadership to stop accepting these “reports” at face value, and start saying something other than “there is still more work to be done”.

Reply Report comment
(3)(2)

A Pupil

Did you read the full report? A lot more documented in there than just being bollocked for leaving the pub early.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anonymous

Nothing in the report was ‘documented’. It was all self-reported.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Dave Barrister

Top drawer, serious bullying aside, if you can’t take your supervisor having a go at you for leaving the pub early, the Bar ain’t for you!

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Essex Chambers pupil

I had no such experiences as a junior

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Anonymous

Seriously? Is this worst that a tiny self-selecting group can come up?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

