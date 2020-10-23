Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Freshfields: the European law firm pushing to be a US heavyweight [Financial Times]

Judges are fighting back against Boris Johnson — and they’re right [The Guardian]

Joshua Rozenberg: Has Buckland broken his duty to respect the rule of law? [A Lawyer Writes]

Why the Internal Market Bill is both a rule of law and devolution problem [Prospect Magazine]

PC Andrew Harper death: Why his family wants the law to change [BBC News]

Marching Against Dicey’s Rule of Law [UK Constitutional Law Association]

Why remote working has exacerbated cyber-security concerns [Legal Futures]

Justice depends on data — and the pandemic shows why [Law Society Gazette]

“My heart drops when I realise at 4PQE I earn less than an NQ at increasingly large numbers of firms and will probably be on a pay freeze this year or get a crappy increment of £4000 whilst getting told by someone on about 15 times my salary that I need to bill more hours again ‘to show I’m serious’”. [Legal Cheek comments]

Virtual Law Fair: Technology and the law — with Ashurst [Legal Cheek Events]