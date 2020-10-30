Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Jonathan Sumption: ‘This is how freedom dies’ — The folly of Britain’s coercive Covid strategy [The Spectator]

The glory of the Hamlyn law lectures [Prospect Magazine]

What TV trials are really asking us [Legal Cheek Journal]

Law in science fiction and fantasy [Scottish Legal News]

There is no entitlement to govern unlawfully [A Lawyer Writes]

Someone is having a laugh, newly qualified lawyers aren’t worth £142,000 [Independent]

A Triple Threat to the Rule of Law [UK Constitutional Law Association]

Why role models and mentors matter in social mobility [Law Society Gazette]

“Great news. No more pandering to city firms. No more pointless hoop jumping for training contracts. This will truly widen access in the long run. The elite city firms are no longer gatekeepers to the profession.” [Legal Cheek comments]

