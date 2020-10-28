News

Solicitor super-exam receives final approval

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
8

LSB signs off on biggest shake-up to legal education and training in a quarter-century

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has finally been given the go-ahead to introduce the new solicitor super-exam.

In an update on the The Legal Services Board’s (LSB) website, the super-watchdog said it had today approved the SRA’s application to make “significant changes” to how people qualify as solicitors in England and Wales. This includes the roll-out of the Solicitors Qualification Examination (SQE) from 1 September 2021.

The LSB said it conducted a thorough assessment of the application and concluded that if the SRA realises its ambitions for the SQE, “it should have a positive impact” on the profession.

The LSB added that it had received assurances from the SRA on some areas of initial concern, including additional safeguards around qualifying work experience (QWE) to help to prevent the poor treatment of trainees — a concern previously expressed by the Junior Lawyers Division (JLD).

Commenting on the approval, chair of the SRA, Anna Bradley, said:

“We welcome the LSB’s decision. The SQE will provide assurance that all aspiring solicitors meet consistent, high standards at point of entry to the profession. It will also open up new and diverse routes to qualification.”

The SQE will be split into two parts: SQE1 focusing on black letter law and taking the form of a computer-based, multiple-choice assessment, while SQE2 will test prospective solicitors’ practical legal skills such as advocacy and interviewing. It will replace the Legal Practice Course (LPC).

Today’s news means the first sittings for SQE1 will take place in November 2021 with the first SQE2 sittings in April 2022.

8 Comments

Leonidas

I’m so happy to see this news, academics had concerns, but at the end of the day no more need for a LLB, GDL or LPC!

I do think academics who advocate for essay writing in coursework will finally understand that practical skills trump writing long academic essays.

Academics let’s put their names to the test now shall we.

Spartans what is your profession?

‘AHOO! AHOO!’ Screams the students

Gary

Love your chocolates mate.

Dido

Love your basic name, mate.

Gary

Throw in an l and you can stick your name right up your arse. My name is fabulous and I won’t let anybody tell me otherwise.

Leveller

Great news. No more pandering to city firms. No more pointless hoop jumping for training contracts. This will truly widen access in the long run. The elite city firms are no longer gatekeepers to the profession.

SC

Elite city firms don’t gatekeep at all…? The reason it is hard to become a solicitor is because:

a) there are only a few thousand training contracts on offer every year;
b) there are a lot of applicants because it’s an attractive profession; and
c) it requires going through various stages of academia and training.

This solution arguably makes it easier to qualify negating c) but the fact is that a) and b) remain. It won’t suddenly be easy to join a top practice, and firms will continue to recruit the best fits for their businesses. There’s a separate conversation to be had about inequality of opportunity but that is probably a wider societal question you can’t expect firms to solve on their own.

Anon

Except the problem has never been completing the academic stage. Basically anyone who can get into a remotely decent university can *pass* UG/GDL/LPC provided they have (a) the brains or (b) the cash. But this does nothing to enable those people to actually train and qualify, a process still controlled by firms and other institutions. You can’t just pass the SQE and then set up your own firm. The profession are still gatekeepers (and, as an aside, we’re all the better for that).

AnonQ

Is the first stage easy enough now for those that struggle with questions using long sentences?

Reply Report comment
