Lord Sumption warns of ‘totalitarian society’ in latest attack on lockdown policies

CJ McKinney
By CJ McKinney on
22

Lockdown sceptic accuses government of setting fire to the constitution as it tries to rule by decree

Lord Sumption wowed a virtual audience last night with a hard-hitting attack on the government’s coronavirus policies, accusing ministers of deliberately stoking up fear and acting with a “cavalier disregard for the limits of their legal powers”.

The former Supreme Court justice warned that British society was becoming “totalitarian” and argued that the government had no power to pass lockdown regulations under the Public Health Act.

Sumption has been a leading lockdown sceptic for some time but last night’s speech marked an escalation in his warnings of the dire consequences of “government by decree”.

Delivering an online lecture organised by Cambridge University, Sumption warned that “the British public has not even begun to understand the seriousness of what is happening to our country”.

But the 71-year-old doesn’t seem to be experiencing much tyranny himself. Introducing him, Cambridge don Sarah Worthington revealed that Sumption had recently been spotted “cycling through the vineyards in northern France” and was giving the talk from Milan via Zoom.

The silk took an hour off from living it up to warn that the government setting sweeping restrictions without the involvement of a “relatively supine House of Commons” was a democratic disaster. Sumption said:

“The sheer scale on which the government has sought to govern by decree, creating new criminal offences, sometimes several times a week on the mere say-so of ministers, is in constitutional terms truly breathtaking.”

Sumption’s legal argument was that lockdown laws are unlawful in their current form. He pointed to the famous case of Ex parte Simms, where the House of Lords held that “fundamental rights cannot be overridden by general or ambiguous words” in an act of parliament.

The government has passed the main lockdown regulations under the Public Health Act 1984, which does contain a power for the government to make regulations to fight infectious diseases, but it is “couched in wholly general terms”. Relying on that act to authorise sweeping control over healthy people’s lives, Sumption said, is inconsistent with the principle of legality in Simms and so the regulations could be quashed on judicial review.

But his main theme was about the dangers of meekly accepting government by decree even with a national emergency to justify it. To cheers in the YouTube comments and on Twitter, Sumption declaimed:

“This is how freedom dies. When societies lose their liberty, it is not usually because some despot has crushed it under his boot. It is because people voluntarily surrendered their liberty out of fear of some external threat.”

And he said that the situation contains the “authentic ingredients of a totalitarian society” and “marks a move to a more authoritarian model of politics which will outlast the present crisis”.

Sumption was delivering an annual law lecture at Cambridge, sponsored by magic circle law firm Freshfields. The text had evidently been circulated in advance, receiving blanket press coverage yesterday long before he opened his mouth.

Watch Sumption’s lecture in full below:

22 Comments

Incandenza

Sumption is right. It is simply unacceptable to impose draconian restrictions on our fundamental rights in the name of “saving the NHS”. The ultimate result will be an authoritarian society and economic collapse.

The mean age of death from COVID-19 is circa 82 years old – similar to the life expectancy in the UK. Even now, amidst the so-called “second wave”, overall mortality is broadly consistent with the usual levels at this time of year (according to the figures released by the Office for National Statistics). Hospitals are said to be “overwhelmed” and “close to capacity”, yet this is frequently the case in October/November.

We cannot just wait for a vaccine. We need to live our lives without fear, in the recognition that a perfect vaccine might never be available. Whilst the scientists on SAGE provide valuable scientific advice, they cannot provide advice on public policy. The time has come to end the panic and get on with our lives.

Reply Report comment
(59)(10)

not at all

What about we refrain from making assertions on matters we do not even begin to understand, namely infectiology. I doubt Gov has any interest in slowing down the economy. They’re taking action based on scientific evidence.
On good old Jonathan, it’s not the first time he expresses some questionable personal opinions.

Reply Report comment
(1)(9)

Ed

“The silk”? …. The former Justice of the Supreme Court please!

Reply Report comment
(19)(1)

Who M.D.

What was wrong with “Law Lord”?

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Anonymous

Someone forgot to take their medication again…

Reply Report comment
(10)(15)

tokpep

Ok boomer

Reply Report comment
(1)(4)

terriot

Note how Prof Worthington disagrees with Sumption’s views and so pettily tries to discredit him even before his talk starts:

‘Sumption had recently been spotted cycling through the vineyards in northern France and was giving the talk from Milan via Zoom.’

Reply Report comment
(23)(3)

Hermione Weasley

Author, are you meaning to challenge Sumption or are you just mocking him?

Lockdowns are more damaging than Covid-19.

Many states, including us, are sleepwalking into disaster.

Reply Report comment
(18)(4)

Property Barrister

Whether or not you agree with Lord Sumption’s views generally, his explanation of the law on lockdowns from 15:20 – 26:25 of the video is very good and accessible, highly worth a watch.

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Jonno

The media brands critics of lockdown as crackpots, scientific charlatans or cruel right wingers. It’s bizarre. There is no effective scrutiny of these measures either in parliament or elsewhere.

The death rates don’t justify the economic impact of lockdown and given that vaccines may not even provide a solution, we’ll probably have to learn to live with the virus at some point anyway.

And what does cycling have to do with anything? Pathetic.

Reply Report comment
(27)(6)

Sumptin Sumptin to Say

It’s very true, democracy dies in darkness but also at the whims of opportunistic politicians who take advantage to play on peoples’ genuine fears. There is, to me, no rhyme or reason to the three-tier system which, if anything, only serves to highlight racial and class divides across the country. After all, there are areas of London with high infection rates but lesser restrictions in place.

This lockdown (too late if the reports are to be believed), wait and see approach isn’t working and simply won’t work as we already know people will and are skirting the rules. How many uni students will remain in their halls for Christmas? Who will supervise the mixed households rule? Will police move door to door and demand identification? Sounds oddly familiar to me and not in a good way.

End the lockdown. Let free people choose what to do with themselves. Wear a mask, don’t wear a mask. As long as you’re protecting yourself (HANDS, FACE, SPACE!!) you should be fine, isn’t that the whole point? I don’t think we can continue using the NHS as a crutch.

Reply Report comment
(9)(5)

surprised by scientific knowledge around here

We did that over summer. What happened to infection rates? Skyrocketed.

I know this government is incompetent and all, but do you, seriously, think they haven’t considered all options? What exactly do they stand to gain from shutting down the country?

Just don’t throw some conspiracy theory at me please.

Reply Report comment
(2)(3)

Lucy L

Sorry I don’t know who this man is, clearly a boomer, but he really has no idea about the issues he’s talking about. Does he not care about the death of nearly 100,000 people in this country?

Reply Report comment
(6)(17)

anon

Lmao u high?

Reply Report comment
(4)(3)

Free Press?

Is anyone aware of the Ofcom CENSORSHIP of ‘anti-lockdown material’. Yes, the media in the UK are actually being censored about it. This is why the Great Barrington Declaration which should have been front page news, is hardly even heard of..

Reply Report comment
(13)(3)

not at all

Give me one reason – other than a conspiracy theory – for why the government would want to damage the economy?

Second, this declaration has been reported. In the Economist of this week for example there is a lengthy and balanced story on this.

Put simply, there is no reason why we should risk ”herd immunity” when we are some five to six months from a vaccine. Moreover, it’s becoming increasingly clear that ”immunity” from Covid only lasts around six months. This makes ”herd immunity” hardly an immunity at all.

Of course, if not finding a vaccine in the short/medium-term is not possible (not current scientific expectation) then we may/should change strategy.

Reply Report comment
(1)(12)

Alan

Perhaps we should let this virus run riot, and then request that he does a re-run when he is gasping for air and begging for a ventilator?

Reply Report comment
(6)(12)

Larry

That would be so jokes fam

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Jacqui Stevens

Alan this is not about Covid it is about control of the population .Check out DEAGEL UK and see the 2025 reduction in our UK population down from 67,000,000 to 15,000,000.
DYOR

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

Janice Jacobs

Jacqui is correct on DEAGEL a military organiation its there in black and white depopulation for every country … estimated 50 million people in the UK are due for death by 2025……..what are the plans for the burial of 50 million, or is it all a lie? Its our world too we cannot allow this..

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Anon

From an ivory tower the views are different

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

not at all

I’m surprised by the number of infectiology experts here at Legal Cheek.

The assumption that the Government is imposing restrictions lightly, and not based on extensive scientific and medical advice makes may fear for the next generation of lawyers.

I challenge anyone to give me a reason – other than a conspiracy theory – for why the Conservatives would want to damage the economy. Because I can’t see any.

Reply Report comment
(1)(10)

