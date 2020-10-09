News

New era of home-working could spell the end for sky-high City lawyer salaries, Big Four legal boss warns

CJ McKinney
By CJ McKinney on
19

PwC partner Ed Stacey reckons it’s getting harder to justify regional pay differences

If everyone in a firm is mostly lawyering from their living room, what’s the point of paying people massive salaries to live in London?

That’s the question being asked by Ed Stacey, head of legal at PwC.

In an interview with Legal Week (£), Stacey says that it’s “quite difficult” to justify huge salary differences for solicitors at different branches of the same firm if everyone is working from home anyway.

Stacey, a partner at the legal arm of the accounting and consultancy juggernaut, reckons that solicitors working outside of the City of London could start to question their often much lighter pay packets.

Law firm salaries are available on Legal Cheek’s Firms Most List — but the headline ranking is by London wages. Click through to a given firm’s profile, and you’ll often see a lower regional rate in the fine print.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Stacey told the website: “Some of the London salaries have got pretty rich compared to some of the regional salaries, and I think when people realise that the job can be as effectively done from home, it’s quite difficult to begin to justify that huge gap in salaries.”

He added that wage differences between London and other big cities like Manchester would come in for particular scrutiny if lawyers in and around the capital aren’t having to pay for their commute.

Many City firms have already moved to trim London salaries for their newly qualified lawyers, although others have bucked the trend. Earlier this week, US giant White & Case gave NQs a £25,000 pay rise, taking them to £130,000.

House prices in London are twice the UK average and general consumer prices are 7% higher in the capital, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Regional lawyer

Spot on

Allen in your Overys

City lawyers bring in city clients and work city hours. You want more cash, bring in more revenue.

Few too many regional lawyers getting a bit big for their boots on this article.

Bob

Bollocks, given the profits big firms make. The problem is regional lawyers being underpaid, not City lawyers being overpaid.

Daily Fail

£140k at NQ….

Bob

I billed over a million quid last year and earned around 13% of that.

Anonymous

Costs are running at 75%, so you are seeing most of the income, particularly once one takes into account pension payments, NI contributions, health cover and other benefits.

City boy

No one made you join some poxy regional shop paying you peanuts mate. Get that chip off your shoulder and move to the big boy firms in London if you want more wadd.

Kirkland NQ

Exactly. If you can’t even afford a second hand Ferrari on your basic, or have enough of a bonus to splurge even on non vintage Krug, are you really a lawyer?

B.J. Cochran

Why is a BIg 4 talking talking about law firms ? How dare they. Stay in you working class league dear sir and leaving the real professionals alone to determine their own future.

Anon

Shows a disregard for the business differences that underlie the geographic differences.

City NQ

Yeah, and so we should, because the regional lawyers can buy a 4 bed for the same amount as the deposit on my studio one bed in the city.
They can wfh from several rooms, I have to use the same overused sweaty box as every other day. I take one step I’m in my kitchen. I can reach the toilet from my bed.

Cockpit

That’s clearly beneficial though, as you can take your morning deuce while fixing up some scrambled eggs all the while still keeping your feet snug under the covers in your bed. Winning at life right there.

Impartial advisor

If you don’t like it you could always move to the regions, buy that 4 bed house and WFH (or go to the office a couple of times a week) as well?

SC

If I was at PwC I would spend less time talking about the value law firms provide and more addressing the accounting industry’s issues. The Big Four are repeated pulled up for systemic audit failures and their consultancy fees through insolvency proceedings and government projects are a rip off.

City trainee

If I was at PwC I’d re-evaluate my life choices.

Phil

PWC really didn’t operate in the same market as US/MC/SC paying big bucks so don’t think his opinion is of any value.

Phil

*don’t

anon

lol as if the salary differential was previously driven by the commuting costs

Skadden boi

lol mediocre people get mediocre salaries

it’s the market’s way of saying that you’re not good enough to command the big bucks

