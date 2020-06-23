News

Clifford Chance is latest magic circle firm to cut NQ solicitor pay

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
11

Follows moves made by Slaughters and A&O

Clifford Chance is the latest magic circle firm to cut the salaries of its newly-qualified (NQ) solicitors as the unravelling of last summer’s City pay war continues.

Solicitors qualifying in September 2020 will receive a total pay package of up to £94,500 with bonus, approximately £5,500 less than last year’s six-figure sum. CC previously bumped NQ pay from £91,000 to £100,000, comprised of salary and bonus, following the 2019 summer City pay war. The firm does not report its NQ base salary.

CC also confirmed that trainee solicitor pay remains unaffected — £48,000 in year one, rising to £54,000 in year two.

Today’s news comes less than 24 hours after we reported that fellow magic circle player Allen & Overy has reduced NQ pay from a minimum of £100,000, comprised of salary and sign-on bonus, to £90,000. Meanwhile, Slaughter and May confirmed a month ago that its NQs will earn £87,000, a reduction on the £92,000 base salary.

Freshfields, however, has decided against an NQ salary cut and will continue to pay its rookie talent £100,000. Linklaters is understood to be still considering its NQ pay position.

Last summer saw all five elite firms boost annual NQ salaries to at least £100,000 in competition with the London offices of US law firms.

11 Comments

Dean

This is particularly poor because, as mentioned early in the article “The firm does not report its NQ base salary”. Instead it does this trendy but imo completely unacceptable trick of reporting a combined base and bonus take-home which is, to put it very mildly, misleading.

So we do not know base, but we know it will be considerably below 94.5k. If CC are sitting on a base NQ salary of c. 80k (perhaps even less), that puts them definitively below the rest of the magic circle, likely below a lot of the “silver circle” firms. Embarrassing.

Not Again

Team, why don’t I get the ball rolling for today?

The ‘land is an evil reptilian kitten-eater from another planet. The things that are going on there, whoa, you wouldn’t believe. So many things. Don’t believe the AmLaw figures or Chambers bands. Fake news. The people who know, they know the things. I can’t say any more. LC won’t report because of secret reptile funding.

Jonathan

It no longer makes sense to speak of the Magic Circle. Freshfields and Slaughter and May are still Top Tier, but other so-called Magic Circle firms are now clearly in the Second Tier, along with the likes of HSF.

Yeeee

Enjoying furlough too much eh? Since when did some bumpkin decide what is top tier or not.

.

There is no doubt that FBD is prestigious, especially considering it is excellent in corporate AND disputes. Maybe it is the most prestigious of the MC. However, it is widely known as being a horrible place to work. Just saying.

Managing trainee

Not sure what’s ‘Magic’ about these firms anymore…ertainly not their pay packets

Anon

This reduces the “ceiling” but does the base have a floor?

Gangster at the back of the Clapham Omnibus

MC all jumping on the bandwagon of lowering NQ comp at once so everyone looks as bad as eachother. Smart. Strong.

Jezzmentum

“total pay package of £94,500…£5,500 less than last year”

OH THE HUMANITY, THINK OF THOSE IMPOVERISHED CHILDREN F*CK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

My name is Mr Smith

This just solidifies Freshfields as the TOP MC Shop.

Wedgely Wedge IV

Everyone at the ‘salary is base salary and bonus’ firms defo getting a bonus. A mega one. Not just base salary.

