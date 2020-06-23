Clifford Chance is latest magic circle firm to cut NQ solicitor pay
Follows moves made by Slaughters and A&O
Clifford Chance is the latest magic circle firm to cut the salaries of its newly-qualified (NQ) solicitors as the unravelling of last summer’s City pay war continues.
Solicitors qualifying in September 2020 will receive a total pay package of up to £94,500 with bonus, approximately £5,500 less than last year’s six-figure sum. CC previously bumped NQ pay from £91,000 to £100,000, comprised of salary and bonus, following the 2019 summer City pay war. The firm does not report its NQ base salary.
CC also confirmed that trainee solicitor pay remains unaffected — £48,000 in year one, rising to £54,000 in year two.
Today’s news comes less than 24 hours after we reported that fellow magic circle player Allen & Overy has reduced NQ pay from a minimum of £100,000, comprised of salary and sign-on bonus, to £90,000. Meanwhile, Slaughter and May confirmed a month ago that its NQs will earn £87,000, a reduction on the £92,000 base salary.
Freshfields, however, has decided against an NQ salary cut and will continue to pay its rookie talent £100,000. Linklaters is understood to be still considering its NQ pay position.
Last summer saw all five elite firms boost annual NQ salaries to at least £100,000 in competition with the London offices of US law firms.
Dean
This is particularly poor because, as mentioned early in the article “The firm does not report its NQ base salary”. Instead it does this trendy but imo completely unacceptable trick of reporting a combined base and bonus take-home which is, to put it very mildly, misleading.
So we do not know base, but we know it will be considerably below 94.5k. If CC are sitting on a base NQ salary of c. 80k (perhaps even less), that puts them definitively below the rest of the magic circle, likely below a lot of the “silver circle” firms. Embarrassing.
