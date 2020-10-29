Solicitor fined by disciplinary tribunal after failing to provide blood sample to police

Banned from driving for over a year

A solicitor has been hit with a £5,000 fine by a disciplinary tribunal after failing to provide a blood sample to police.

Andrew Mark Forsythe was banned from driving for 13 and half months and ordered to complete a drink drive rehabilitation course last year, after being convicted of failing to provide a specimen of blood pursuant to Section 7 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

The solicitor appealed his conviction and sentence to Leicester Crown Court, but withdrew his appeal against conviction on the day of the hearing. His disqualification was subsequently reduced.

The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) found Forsythe had “failed to act with integrity” and “failed to maintain the trust the public placed in him and in the provision of legal services”.

Forsythe, who was admitted to the roll on 2007, was fined £5,000 and ordered to pay £1,137 in costs.