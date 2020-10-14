Suspension for barrister convicted of GBH

Also fined £2k

An unregistered barrister has been suspended for three years following a conviction for grievous bodily harm.

The Bar Tribunals & Adjudication Service (BTAS) said Felix Joel Evans had acted in a way which was likely to diminish the trust and confidence which the public places in a barrister or the profession.

Evans, who was called to the bar in 2014, caused “wounding/grievous bodily harm” according to a decision published this week. In January 2018, he was sentenced to 24 months in prison, suspended for 24 months, and ordered to pay £5,000 in compensation and a £140 victim surcharge.

The finding also states Evans failed to promptly report he had been charged, and subsequently convicted, with an indictable offence.

Evans was suspended for three years and fined £2,000.

The decision is open to appeal.