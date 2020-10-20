Top US legal commentator suspended after allegedly masturbating on Zoom call

Jeffrey Toobin of the New Yorker apologises for ’embarrassingly stupid mistake’

A high-profile legal commentator in the United States has been suspended from his job at the prestigious New Yorker magazine after allegedly masturbating during a Zoom call with his colleagues.

Top legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, a former government lawyer, has apologised for what he called an “embarrassingly stupid mistake”.

Toobin’s Zoom disaster reportedly took place last week during a work call with other New Yorker writers and some people from outside the organisation.

Two of those on the call told Vice that they saw Toobin “jerking off”, apparently oblivious to the fact that he was on video. He later said that he thought the camera was off.

Vice also reports that Toobin has been suspended from the New Yorker and has asked for some time off from his other role as chief legal analyst at CNN. The network describes Toobin as “one of the most recognised and admired legal journalists in the country”.