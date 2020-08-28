Gruntasnorus Poo Face! Glasgow Uni law prof in Zoom name blunder

Blames 11-year-old daughter

A Glasgow University law lecturer has gone viral after she tweeted a screenshot of herself attending an important Zoom meeting with the username ‘Professor Gruntasnorus Poo Face’.

Fiona Leverick, a professor of criminal law and justice, took to Twitter to explain how she had joined the video meeting yesterday featuring a number of legal bigwigs including members of the Scottish Law Commission and a High Court judge.

Unbeknownst to the law lecturer, however, her online name identified her as ‘Professor Gruntasnorus Poo Face’. Well, at least it’s the correct academic rank! The tweet (below) has since attracted over 1,200 retweets and 1,400 responses.

So today I joined a meeting with a High Court judge and Scottish Law Commission with my Zoom name as Gruntasnorus Poo Face. How’s your day going? 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/54MFyrACZi — Fiona Leverick (@FionaLeverick) August 27, 2020

So what’s the story behind the — let’s face it — fantastic name?

“My 11-year-old daughter secretly changed my Zoom name early on in lockdown — no idea why she chose GPF, it’s just something she made up!” Leverick told Legal Cheek. “Every time I change it, she changes it back.”

She continued:

“I’ve given up and just roll with it for internal meetings — my colleagues are used to it now. But I hadn’t done a Zoom meeting for a few days and forgot to change it before the external meeting today.”

Unfortunately, on this occasion, Professor Gruntasnorus Poo Face Leverick tells us that “the person who had set up the meeting had set it up so people couldn’t re-name themselves during the meeting”.