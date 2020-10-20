US law firm wooed magic circle partner with incredible annual package worth £5.3 million

Whopping sum guaranteed for three years, according to report

A US law firm secured the services of a top City lawyer after offering him an annual package reportedly worth $6.9 million (£5.3 million).

Finance specialist Jonathan Brownson joined the London office of Cahill Gordon & Reindel earlier this summer, having spent 25 years at magic circle player Allen & Overy.

Legal Week (£) has now published details of the apparent deal that prompted the switch.

The US outfit agreed a very hefty annual package of £5.3 million guaranteed for three years, according to the website, citing two unnamed sources.

The report goes on to claim that US player Shearman & Sterling was also interested in securing the services of the Leeds Uni law grad, offering a package worth around $5 million (£3.8 million).

If accurate, Brownson now boasts the same financial might as a plethora of premiership football players, including Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford and Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso.

Brownson, Cahill Gordon & Reindel and Shearman & Sterling did not respond to our requests for comment.