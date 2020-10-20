News

US law firm wooed magic circle partner with incredible annual package worth £5.3 million

Whopping sum guaranteed for three years, according to report

A US law firm secured the services of a top City lawyer after offering him an annual package reportedly worth $6.9 million (£5.3 million).

Finance specialist Jonathan Brownson joined the London office of Cahill Gordon & Reindel earlier this summer, having spent 25 years at magic circle player Allen & Overy.

Legal Week (£) has now published details of the apparent deal that prompted the switch.

The US outfit agreed a very hefty annual package of £5.3 million guaranteed for three years, according to the website, citing two unnamed sources.

The report goes on to claim that US player Shearman & Sterling was also interested in securing the services of the Leeds Uni law grad, offering a package worth around $5 million (£3.8 million).

If accurate, Brownson now boasts the same financial might as a plethora of premiership football players, including Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford and Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso.

Brownson, Cahill Gordon & Reindel and Shearman & Sterling did not respond to our requests for comment.

Bill Ackman

*checks his earnings for 2020 so far, laughs hysterically*

Curious Georgey

Hey all, can we start a conversation about junior partner salaries. What do junior partners or those with circa 10 years NQE earn in top american and uk firms. We always hear about equity partners ,but no one talks about the other normal guys ?

Anon

If your firms PEP is ~£0.5m and NQ salary is £50k/year, what can you expect a junior partner to make? £100k/year? £200k/year? Really have no idea.

Anon

This is very firm dependent. Somewhere like Kirkland, with boatloads of junior partners in a Hunger Games for equity, will be very different to Slaughters where getting the nod means getting equity.

For the first four or five years or so post partnership, assuming you’re not a superstar, probably 300 to 500 at silver circle type firms. Considerably less at nationals, bit more at the MC.

It’s very bonus dependent though, as ultimately fixed share is meant to be a proving and training ground for the equity, not a permanent state. This is particularly so in the primary teams, maybe a bit less for deal support departments.

A

Junior partners make close to or less than senior associates. The carrot is brought a little closer to their face, but they still can’t quite reach it.

an0n

The most junior partners in US firms will be on a fraction over senior/special counsel rates.

L

Ok at regular, but solid City firms partnership starts at around £160k-£180k. Think WFW, SH, BCLP and some US practices with a small London presence. Shipping firms Ince, HFW, Clyde % Co, around £140k.

Not sure the likes of Macfarlanes and Travers Smith, probably around £180k though.

God

when?

Reply Report comment
Future Legal Influencer at LinkedIn

This really does read like a BBC transfer deadline day special report, even without the incredible money.

It has got me thinking that maybe we should just do away with hires save for a a 3 month window from August – October.

LC can set up a deadline day livestream to track movements and talk about the fans wanting Freshfields to grab that up-and -coming Capital Markets partner from Mayer Brown. Meanwhile, legal influencers, will make their cameos to break the stories of Gordon Chung being promoted straight to Global Chair at Baker McKenzie. At the last hour, we can go live to the Square Mile for images of Henrietta’s “As an art student, I have always wanted to work at Macfarlanes since I found out my dad was a partner” press conference.

Anon

Meanwhile a poor NQ from CMS is sat in Kirkland’s car park at 10:59pm on deadline day trying to force through a move to the legal titans.

Reply Report comment
Chief

I can honestly say this is the funniest comment I’ve read in a while. Gave me a much needed laugh at work haha. Not a bad idea though

Reply Report comment
Kirkland NQ

Is that all? That’s about what the guy who refills the paper in the printers at the ‘land can bank.

Reply Report comment
Baron

Sure, Jan!

Reply Report comment
Anon

Maguire and Higgs went for more when they joined K&E.

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

No one gives a toss a*shat.

Reply Report comment
Solicitor chump

Where are all the Oxbridge grads talking about intellectual second rate? Stick to the commercial bar nerds, transactional law isn’t for you socially awkward, black letter law obsessed, geeks.

Reply Report comment
Lawyer

An 8 pqe at a top US firm in London will be in about 245k + 80-100k in annual bonus so around £320-350k gross per year – not bad at all for a mid-30s person. An NQ is on around 140k + 20k annual bonus so around £160k. It obviously varies across firms but is substantially higher than MC/UK firms even after tax.

Reply Report comment
Lol

Not bad at all, that’s bloody excellent at any age let alone a mid 30s person 🤣

Reply Report comment
2 pence

Tbh people need to realise this really the elite rate, I find sometimes law students can get disillusioned thinking this is the norm.

Reply Report comment
Question

What salary do you need to afford a rolls Royce or Bentley?

Reply Report comment
Alex’s parking lot attendant

If you live in the car and avoid paying rent, it is surprisingly affordable to lease one.

Reply Report comment
Kirkland NQ

Old men’s cars. Lambo or nothing.

Reply Report comment
