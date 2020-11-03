News

Big Four giant Deloitte snaps up London law firm

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
11

Acquires Kemp Little

The legal arm of Big Four accountancy player Deloitte has taken a further step onto lawyer turf with the acquisition of a London law firm.

Ramping up its lawyer offering, Deloitte Legal today announced it had snapped up tech and digital media law firm Kemp Little. The move will see the accountancy outfit’s lawyer headcount in the UK swell to more than 170, up from roughly 85. The terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed.

Deloitte took its first tentative steps into the legal services market in the summer of 2018 when it secured an alternative business structure (ABS) licence. This allows it to undertake reserved legal services in the UK, namely rights of audience, conduct of litigation, reserved instrument activities, probate activities and administration of oaths.

Richard Houston, senior partner and chief executive of Deloitte North and South Europe, said the deal marked “a key moment” in the growth of the firm’s legal arm. “This demonstrates our confidence and willingness to invest where there is clear market demand,” he commented. “Bringing in the depth of talent in the Kemp Little team, from solicitors to technology specialists, will allow Deloitte Legal to offer clients a much broader range of legal expertise.”

Deloitte is keen to train up its own future lawyers too, with Legal Cheek reporting last year that it had launched a new TC programme specifically designed for the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE). Our Firm’s Most List shows it takes on around four trainees each year.

11 Comments

Observer

The age of the traditional law firm is ending;

Reply Report comment
(1)(20)

Critic

As if law firms needed anymore competition

Reply Report comment
(2)(3)

Anon

Couldn’t north and south Europe basically just be referred to as Europe?

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Grelle

No. Europe is a wider term that would also include West, East and Central Europe. Buy a map.

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

Kirkland 4PQE deal monster

Kemp who?

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Bombay Bad Boy

Ross Kemp and Dominic Littlewood.

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

Real Kirkland 4PQE deal monster

Just a shame that in reality you’re a Shoosmiths Paralegal

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

George

Genuine question – what would a salaried partner (newly made-up, say 8-12pqe) at Deloitte Legal be trousering? How would it compare to other firms in the City?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Dave

£160k

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

Christ, why bother?

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

FlourPour

That legal department must have more paper walls than a library. How are they not conflicted on every matter? Do PwC LD just send all their conflicts over to Deloitte and vice versa?

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Join the conversation

