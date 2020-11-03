Big Four giant Deloitte snaps up London law firm

Acquires Kemp Little

The legal arm of Big Four accountancy player Deloitte has taken a further step onto lawyer turf with the acquisition of a London law firm.

Ramping up its lawyer offering, Deloitte Legal today announced it had snapped up tech and digital media law firm Kemp Little. The move will see the accountancy outfit’s lawyer headcount in the UK swell to more than 170, up from roughly 85. The terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed.

Deloitte took its first tentative steps into the legal services market in the summer of 2018 when it secured an alternative business structure (ABS) licence. This allows it to undertake reserved legal services in the UK, namely rights of audience, conduct of litigation, reserved instrument activities, probate activities and administration of oaths.

Richard Houston, senior partner and chief executive of Deloitte North and South Europe, said the deal marked “a key moment” in the growth of the firm’s legal arm. “This demonstrates our confidence and willingness to invest where there is clear market demand,” he commented. “Bringing in the depth of talent in the Kemp Little team, from solicitors to technology specialists, will allow Deloitte Legal to offer clients a much broader range of legal expertise.”

Deloitte is keen to train up its own future lawyers too, with Legal Cheek reporting last year that it had launched a new TC programme specifically designed for the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE). Our Firm’s Most List shows it takes on around four trainees each year.