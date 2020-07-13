News

Dentons closes two UK offices and moves to permanent home-working

Measure applies to all staff including five of the firm’s trainees in Aberdeen and Watford

The world’s largest law firm by headcount is to shutter two of its UK regional offices, in Aberdeen and Watford, with all staff due to work from home permanently.

All partners and employees based in Dentons‘ Aberdeen and Watford offices will continue with their current virtual working arrangements, a statement from the firm read. They will, however, have the option to access the firm’s Edinburgh and Milton Keynes offices, respectively, when required.

A spokesperson from the firm confirmed that the measure applies to the firm’s five trainees located across these offices — two in Aberdeen and three in Watford. “All trainees will remain in their roles working with teams virtually and across its various offices,” they said.

The firm said in the statement that it is not planning to close any of its other UK premises but will review the situation when the lease on its London office expires in 2025. Dentons partially reopened its London office last month with a ‘track and trace’ system in place.

Dentons has also set up a team to review how the lockdown has changed the way work is done. The review will look at the international firm’s use of technology with the aim of moving towards a “more agile” way of resourcing work, and in turn, its overall real estate footprint.

Lisa Sewell, managing director for the UK, Ireland and Middle East said: “We have seen far less use of paper, more self-service and confidence using new technology and no drop in productivity or service levels despite teams not being co-located 100% of the time.”

She added:

“The success of remote-working during lockdown has made us really stop and think about how we can learn from this new way of working to accelerate the physical and behavioural changes that form part of our strategy to build the law firm of the future. In that way, the lockdown has forced the behavioural shifts that are the basis of any real change of this type, so we want to use this to ensure we don’t just assume we will return to the way we used to work post lockdown. It’s an exciting shift for us, our people and for how we will be able to serve our clients in different ways in the future.”

Earlier this year Slater and Gordon announced it is to close its London office as it looks to embrace permanent remote-working. Staff will work from home for the most part from September but the national firm hopes to find a smaller office space to host in-person meetings.

Person who actually likes society

This sounds awful.

Watford’s #1 Business Park Owner

There goes a good chunk of rent

Iapetus

Weird. Greenwang Glusker LLP’s Watford office is our most profitable, billing eleventy-one sesterces per quarter.

Bob the Banter Inspector

Yawn, 2/10. Must try harder!

2PQE

Hope more firms do this! Although it has it’s flaws, WFH is great imo.

Anonymous

Wfh is great if you can afford a nice place with a space for doing work, however younger people tend to be renting small flats which they might be sharing, with no real work space. It’s nice to have the option but it’s not nice to have it forced as default

Anxious and eager

Before this was all the norm we used to ask to work from home a couple days a week as it is nice to have a break. However, from now experiencing this for three months I am absolutely looking forward to getting back into the office. The savings from travel (both in money and time) aside, perm working from home becomes a bit of a drag when you don’t leave your house all day and have no human interaction. I fear the postman is going to think I am propositioning him soon.

Anon

Is Dentons a good firm for PE related work?

Helpful John

Dentons’s London office is ranked Band 4 in Chambers for Private Equity: Buyouts: Mid-Market. Make of that what you will.

Dentons 1PQE

With the right experience there you should have no trouble joining Kirkland or Latham as a PE NQ.

Geography Is Pretty Simple

“They will, however, have the option to access the firm’s nearby Edinburgh and Milton Keynes offices when required” Nearby? Aberdeen is 129 miles and 2hr 40minutes drive from Edinburgh.

Anon

As someone who usually makes this journey fairly often for family reasons I can the trains are unreliable and can be very expensive unless booked well in advance. It’s definitely not a nearby office

truthsiren

Lmao sick burn!

It's all relative

Next they will be closing the London office and offering staff the chance to relocate to “nearby” Birmingham. After all, Birmingham is closer to London than Edinburgh is to Aberdeen.

Hamish

I do wonder whether this is in effect a closure of its operations in Aberdeen – just wait for natural attrition to do its thing. I doubt they’ll be recruiting people to WFH in Aberdeen, and suspect a decent chunk of partners will be expected to relocate to the central belt.

Student

Was considering applying for a traineeship here but it’s definitely put me off

Disgruntled Applicant

I was going to apply to the Watford office but thank God I didn’t.

Pays £700 pcm for fuck all space

Permanent WFH only suits senior partners who would much prefer to work from their sizeable properties, than commute for hours. These same people are in the position to decide on the firms WFH policy, so naturally other employees are fucked.

Ex-Dentons

The closure of the Watford office has been coming a very long time. Dentons acquired Matthew Arnold & Baldwin for its banking and finance litigation team 5 years ago and filleted out the rest of the firm. That banking and finance team was itself originally an in-house team at one of the big banks (Barclays, I think) which was outsourced to MA&B. Once that book of business has been siphoned off, there’s not much reason to keep the old team intact.

I don’t remember seeing anything about them moving offices, so they were probably massively under-occupied or maybe even sub-leasing to others (which won’t be making any money for anyone any time soon).

Also, the Milton Keynes office covers off the “southern, but not London rates” part of the offering and is next door to Network Rail, which is a huge Dentons client, and which uses the Milton Keynes team a lot.

I don’t know as much about the Aberdeen office, apart from to note that the office closure can be seen as part of the long term decline of Aberdeen as the oil runs out/becomes unprofitable to get.

