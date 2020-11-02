News

Diversity dilemma: Supreme Court seeks applications from ‘widest range’ of candidates after Lady Black’s early retirement leaves one woman on top bench

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
17

Still no BAME justice

The Supreme Court faces a further setback to diversity among its judicial ranks following the announcement that Lady Black will be retiring over the Christmas break.

Jill Black, 66, will retire after 21 years as a judge but little more than three years as a justice of the Supreme Court. Her early retirement means the country’s highest court now has only one woman, Lady Arden, on the 12-member bench. The remaining ten members are men, all of whom are white.

The Supreme Court now seeks applications “from the widest range of applicants” for Lady Black’s replacement. It particularly encourages applications from “those who would increase the diversity of the court”, according to an advert for the judicial vacancy.

It comes after president Lord Reed said last month he hopes to see a BAME (black, asian and minority ethnic) justice on the bench before he takes mandatory retirement in six years’ time.

The court added that, while the successful applicant will be selected on merit, “if the commission considers two persons to be of equal merit, it may prefer one of them over the other for the purpose of increasing diversity within the court”.

Lawyers reacted to the news of Lady Black’s early retirement, with Dinah Rose QC describing it as “very disappointing”. The Blackstone Chambers silk and president of Magdalen College, Oxford, added, “the court’s genuine desire to improve its diversity remains hamstrung by its appointments system, in my view”.

Greg Callus, a barrister at 5RB, took issue with the lowering of the mandatory retirement age of judges appointed after 1995, from 75 to 70. Lady Black became a judge in 1999 meaning she could have served as a member of the Supreme Court until 2024.

“[It] has been a double-edged sword for recruitment of women into the judiciary,” he wrote. “It improved the ‘dead man’s shoes’ effect (insufficient vacancies to change), but it also stops those who start later or take time to have children reaching the very top.”

In 2017 Lady Black became the second female justice of the Supreme Court after Lady Hale who served as president until her retirement in January this year.

Lady Black is due to retire on 10 January 2021. Her replacement is expected to take up their role next spring.

17 Comments

Martin Routh

That tweet by Greg Callus is precisely right. It is well worth noting that both Baroness Hale and Lady Arden were among the very small number of judges who still had a preserved retirement age of 75, having taken appointment prior to the mandatory age being lowered to 70. I think (I haven’t double-checked) that Baroness Hale was appointed President of the SC when over 70, and Lady Arden was appointed to the SC for the first time when over 70. Time to put the age back up to 75 to enable those who have taken career breaks (disproportionately women) to get to the top.

As for the replacement, it’s only a matter of time before Singh LJ is deservedly promoted again. For him to get it this time around would be fairly rapid progression, but note that he has only had slightly less time on the bench than had Lord Sales when he was promoted last year – – and very considerably more than Lord Sumption had.

CSW

The lowliest just appointed DDJ has more judicial experience than Lord Sumption. And, boy, does it show in his conduct on and off the Bench. As for Lsdy Black – stayed just long enough to get her full pension at the highest rate. She could easily have stayed another 4 years.

Martin Routh

Lord Sumption: not quite as little experience as that; prior to appointment he sat extensively in the Courts of Appeal in the Channel Islands and had sat as a deputy HCJ in England.

Jonny

What about selecting PURELY on merit..

Martin Routh

They do. No one in the mainstream suggests they should do anything else. This is about the best way to identify the people with merit and making sure that there is a route for them regardless of background or other non-merit related factors.

Anon

Define mainstream

Be Good

Before you ask, it’s on the 19th of November…

Tim

Not a whisper of course on appointing a disabled judge. I really shouldn’t be surprised that this anti disabled feeling pervades even the highest court in the land. I say let’s strip them of all right to hear disability discrimination cases until such time as the court is more reflective of society.

Anonymous

Tim, like Swiss trains, is both predictable and dull.

Tim

I’m sorry that blatant discrimination is boring to you. Perhaps get lost to a Trump rally so that you can get your entertainment with other bigots.

Anon

Just pick the best candidate. The post is too important for tokenism, especially since so many places are taken by the Scots and Northern Irish already.

Jarrod

All steps should be taken to ensure there is a wide and diverse range of individuals.

Just Anonymous

“The Supreme Court faces a further setback to diversity among its judicial ranks following the announcement that Lady Black will be retiring over the Christmas break.”

Well that’s one way of looking at it. Another would be:

A woman makes a free and informed decision as to her career, as she is fully entitled to do. Isn’t it fantastic that, in 2020, women now rightly have such autonomy over their working lives.

And if women freely choose to exercise this autonomy in such a way that, when looked at on average for example, it causes such things as numerical gender disparities or gender pay gaps (for example), then I say, such is the price to be paid for freedom and personal choice.

Alan Robertshaw

Imagine you’re a football manager with enough money to buy one player. You’ve narrowed your search down to two candidates. They are both equally brilliant. The only difference between them is one is right footed and the other is left footed.

Your current squad consists entirely of right footed players.

So who do you pick?

Anonymous

The one that went to Eton?

Roy

Congratulations on picking up the 2020 Worst Analogy Award!

Football Manager

I pick the right footer. The right footer strategy seems to be working so far, as I’m still in the job.

