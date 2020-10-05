News

Supreme Court president: I want a BAME justice within six years

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
20

Lord Reed also discusses ‘appalling’ treatment of junior barrister mistaken for defendant, in new wide-ranging interview

Lord Reed

The president of the Supreme Court has spoken out about the lack of diversity on the UK’s top bench, warning the issue risks becoming “shameful if it persists”.

Lord Reed, who succeeded Lady Hale as president of the Supreme Court in January, said he hoped to see a justice of black, asian or minority ethnic background, before he takes mandatory retirement in six years time.

The Supreme Court is currently made up of ten men and two women, all of whom are white.

In a wide-ranging interview with the BBC, Reed also commented on the treatment of Alexandra Wilson, a mixed-race junior barrister who was repeatedly mistaken for a defendant in court last month.

“I thought that was appalling,” Reed said. “Alexandra Wilson is a very gifted young lawyer, an Oxford graduate who has won umpteen scholarships, and for her to be treated like that was extremely disappointing to say the least.”

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

Wilson, a criminal and family law barrister at 5 St Andrew’s Hill, received an apology from HM Courts & Tribunals Service for the “totally unacceptable behaviour”.

The Supreme Court president also took aim at a short clip, posted by the Home Office in August, which accused “activist lawyers” of frustrating the return of migrants to their home countries. The tweet has since been taken down.

Lord Reed said:

“I think that was unfortunate and I understand that the government has acknowledged that. There is no question of people being activist simply because they are doing their job. It’s important that people are careful in the language that they use.”

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

20 Comments

Anonymous

Can we just have the best appointed regardless of skin colour or genitals? The main problem at the Supreme Court level has been too many judges from the core group of elite public schools.

Reply Report comment
(14)(26)

Anon

Given that those who have been to private schools are the cleverest and best educated in the country, it would be concerning if Supreme Court judges were not privately educated.

Reply Report comment
(16)(14)

Anon

I just want the best Justices for the job, and I don’t particularly care what race they are.

That’s just the attitude you have when you’re not racist.

Reply Report comment
(24)(9)

Salem

The problem with wanting the ‘best Justices for the job’ and then the data consistently showing that privately educated, White men are disproportionately holding these roles shows that, by definition, we do not live in a meritocracy where the ‘best person for the job’ attitude can prevail. How can it be that such a narrow section of society can consistently be appointed to these roles, despite having no superior advantages in intelligence, work ethic or resilience?

This is not to say that privately educated, White men cannot be exceptional judges, but simply that they cannot objectively be the best people for the job so often, in context of the previous explicit (and current implicit) class, gender and racial barriers put in place to preserve the idea that ‘the best people always get the job’.

Reply Report comment
(8)(17)

Anon

Yawn.

Men disproportionately apply for these roles over women because women are put off by the poor work-life balance they entail.

Supreme Court justices will (for obvious reasons) necessarily be aged around 50+. The issue is what percentage of the 50+ population are BAME. The answer is around 5%. 5% of 11 is 0.55. It’s thus not particularly surprising that we don’t have a single ethnic minority Supreme Court judge yet.

This is why we focus just on appointing the best for the judge, and why we don’t get hysterical over race and gender, like racist and sexist people.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Salem

Men being more likely to take on roles with poor-life balance does ring true (historically speaking), and I do agree with what you’ve said about proportion. No one is asking for an exact percentage representation of the bench compared to population demographics, just for there to be a concerted effort to redress an imbalance that has existed not because prospective BAME judges were not competent enough to hold such esteemed positions; but because of outdated cultural and social attitudes that labelled BAME lawyers as ‘not the right fit’ arbitrarily.

As of 2019, 65% of the most senior judges in England and Wales went to an independent school, despite only 7% of the population being privately educated. Should we say that this isn’t particularly surprising and simply accept this glaring injustice (given that there must be intelligent, competent legal minds amongst the 93%)?

We can actively try to make society fairer for the majority without being ‘hysterical’.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Anon

A quota appointee won’t fix the major problem the legal profession has with prejudice and racism. The problems are structural. Chambers and firms need to take a cold hard look at themselves and the discrimination they perpetuate. And, no, appointing a pretty blonde privileged woman married to rich banker is not how you improve diversity.

Reply Report comment
(10)(30)

Jarrod

This is a step in the right direction, but there needs to be fundamental changes from the roots up. This will send out the right message.

I see people calling for “the best candidate regardless of race” to be appointed. That is what they are doing and that is why there is a call for somebody to be appointed within 6 years and not immediately. The best candidate, who is BAME, should be appointed within 6 years. That doesn’t seem farfetched or unreasonable to me. If a BAME candidate is not appointed within 6 years then to me that would suggest that there probably has been a ‘best candidate’ that is BAME that has been overlooked.

Reply Report comment
(7)(29)

Rupert

Spot on Jarrod. Too many people get defensive about these things, get upset, and assume they are the victim. All that we should want is equality for BAME lawyers, and a BAME justice within 6 years would be indicative of equality having been achieved.

Reply Report comment
(2)(12)

Anonymous

Just take out “who is BAME” and we are there. Why do you actively support discrimination on the basis of race? I find race based discrimination abhorrent.

Reply Report comment
(25)(2)

Jamie

If you find race discrimination abhorrent, surely you can comprehend how historic discrimination (designed to keep women and ethnic minorities out of the legal profession) is abhorrent too and would want to redress that? Or is it a case of ‘tough mate, just try burst your way through the industry organically, despite us elites having had a 400 year head start where we cherry pick from the same elite schools/universities in one massive boys club’?

Don’t think it’s that big a deal when you could appoint an extremely talented BAME judge, the ilk of which have probably been consistently overlooked simply because they’re not called Tristan or didn’t go to Magdalen.

Reply Report comment
(6)(17)

Anonymous

But if you are called Tristan and went to Magdalen, you will likely be far brighter and better educated than Hannah who went to Warwick.

Reply Report comment
(40)(3)

Jamie

A cyclical delusion – Tristan genuinely believing that he is brighter and more entitled to be successful by virtue of going to Oxbridge is completely ignorant of the external circumstances that placed him there which are bestowed to only a few in our society (family connections, access to top tier schools, wealth etc).

To dismiss those going to other institutions as likely to be less bright and better educated (and convincing the population at large this is the case) is how elites keep themselves in power.

Jarrod

You misunderstood my post because you already had our mind made up before you read it. For clarity, replace “who is BAME”, for “who so happens to be BAME”. I.e. within the span of the next 6 years then it is likely that there will be a best candidate, purely on merit alone, who so happens to be BAME. The difficulty we have is that injustice and racism is so rife in this profession that the best candidate, who so happens to be BAME, is likely to be overlooked. That is discrimination against that BAME candidate, who as things stand is likely to miss out unfairly.

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Ben

There is already enough positive discrimination in the Supreme Court through the automatic appointment of judges from Scotland and Northern Ireland. The Scottish and Northern Irish bench are by definition second rate – anyone with any talent from either jurisdiction is practising in England – and they would not get a sniff at the SC if they were in competition with their English counterparts.

Reply Report comment
(9)(2)

Tim

Yet again people focus on race discrimination, which in itself is a way to oppress the disabled. When will people realise the blight to society that is anti disabled discrimination?

Reply Report comment
(0)(11)

Anonymous

Damn, he took over 3 hours. Just lost on the Tim standard thread hijacking intervention sweep by 10 minutes.

Reply Report comment
(8)(2)

Tim

Thanks. Your attempts to muzzle me only prove my point.

In the meantime I strongly call on LC to publish weekly articles investigating the rampant disability discrimination in the UK legal profession in order to mute these trolls with their “thread hijacking” falsehoods.

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Anon

President of the Supreme Court looks at the likely career progression of the (exceptionally well qualified) Lord Justice Singh and sets himself an easily achievable target…

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Anon

I am sure Sir Rabinder Singh will be delighted if he is appointed on the basis of positive discrimination. The trust the public has in the judiciary can also only be enhanced by knowing that the judge before whom they are appearing is not there on merit.

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Join the conversation

Related Stories