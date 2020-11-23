News

Keep wigs to help disguise judges, Lord Chief Justice argues

By CJ McKinney on
27

Lord Burnett recalls taking the same Tube home as a defendant he’d just sentenced

The costumes worn by lawyers and judges in the criminal courts have been archaic and outdated for as long as anyone can remember.

But according to the Lord Chief Justice, wigs aren’t likely to be scrapped any time soon.

Lord Burnett of Maldon made the case for the horsehair headgear in a talk last week — arguing that they help to anonymise judges passing sentence.

Judges adopted wigs, along with the rest of polite society at the time, during the reign of Charles II (1660-1685). But while the rest of the world gradually dropped the fashion, denizens of the legal world kept their rugs firmly in place.

Burnett’s predecessor Lord Phillips dispensed with wigs in the civil and family courts in 2008, but Crown Court and Court of Appeal (Criminal Division) judges still wear them.

Speaking to the Society of Editors on 19 November, Burnett was asked whether it was time to finally ditch the costume altogether — but came down firmly on the side of tradition.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

“It’s interesting that whenever opinion is canvassed on this, particularly opinion canvassed outside the legal profession, people quite like them,” Burnett said. “I think they like them because they lend a dignity and solemnity to the proceedings.”

He continued:

“I don’t think one should underestimate the importance of the nature of criminal proceedings, where the judicial arm of the state is determining guilt or innocence and then depriving people of liberty sometimes for very long periods. It’s a very solemn thing and it should never in my view be done casually, so that’s really why it hasn’t changed and for the moment the preponderance of view is that it’s best left as it is.”

And, he said, there’s a practical reason wigs are good — as a form of judicial disguise. Burnett recalled his own experience as a criminal judge:

“When I was a recorder — that’s a part-time fee-paid judge sitting in the Crown Court for a few weeks a year — I sentenced somebody at Snaresbrook Crown Court. I didn’t put him in prison as it happens, but I sentenced him, and he and I both travelled on the same Tube away from court. He sat opposite me and he didn’t have a clue who I was.”

That, the 62-year-old reckons, is an important feature of wigs for judges and barristers alike: “that it anonymises them. It takes away their personality from the function that they’re performing”.

So would he ever do a Phillips on the last bastion of cranial tradition? Burnett concluded: “Straight answer to your question: will they never go? Of course I can’t say that, but in the short-term, I think not”.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

27 Comments

Getting Wiggy With It

Wigs ought to stay and the push for reduction in their use because of moaning leftist do-gooders has been a disgrace. Wigs are valuable when interacting with the less sophisticated at criminal and civil matters as the clients listen more when one wears a wig and realise the seriousness of the situation.

Reply Report comment
(44)(13)

SM

If you need to wear a wig to get the client to listen more, you’re in the wrong job!

Reply Report comment
(6)(6)

A

You’ll understand once you qualify.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Tubs of Counsel

I agree. That’s why I always wear one down the Mags, no matter what everyone says!

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Scouser of Counsel

I would happily see the end of the horsehair and Batman cape for barristers and Solicitors-advocate.

As I tell every mini-pupil, the novelty of wearing it wears off after the first week in the Crown Court. After that it’s an irritation for us that makes an already stressful and alienating situation worse for those unfamiliar with the court setting. Not to mention the extra luggage.

If other professions had kept their traditional uniforms, we would still be seeing bowler-hatted civil servants, teachers with mortar-boards, doctors with white coats and police with Victorian pith helmets.

In the region where I practice, the Police actually brought back the helmet, having ditched it a decade ago, because the local Police and Crime Commissioner decided that it’s “what the public expects” a police officer to wear when on foot. Officers themselves think they’re impractical.

In court, I like the three-piece suit as the waistcoat hides my girth, but I’d ditch the rest given the choice.

If we need something visual to tell everyone we’re lawyers perhaps we could keep just the collar and bands? Either that or a lanyard and badge with “lawyer” printed on it in big letters…

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Hackaforte

Wigs also serve the purpose of allowing you to cover your head in a draughty courtroom where protocol precludes the wearing of hats. I think that’s also the reason the clergy managed to hold onto them well into the 19th century.

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Diana

Keep the wigs. It gives practitioners and students alike something to be excited about.

Also, how does he know the defendant didn’t know who he was? Just because he didn’t get up to assault him or maybe didn’t want to make eye contact doesn’t mean he didn’t know.

Reply Report comment
(16)(7)

Anonymous

Something to be excited about?

Do you have a wig fetish, Diana??

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

Wigs clearly look ridiculous and fancy dress should be kept out of the courtroom.

And they certainly shouldn’t be used to ‘disguise’ judges, who shouldn’t hand out verdicts they’re ashamed of and want to go into hiding afterwards.

Reply Report comment
(5)(37)

HHJ Anon

It’s not so much about being ashamed of the verdict or sentence, it’s more about not wanting to be stabbed on the tube…

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Actually a practitioner

Civil barrister, 10 years call. My eyes roll whenever I get a judge who insists on robing. I am a professional doing a tough job. I have enough to do without remembering to bring my dress up box to work.

Reply Report comment
(11)(14)

Commentator

Who is talking about judges going into hiding? What a bizarre comment to make. Judges may well hand out sentences they are personally “ashamed” of (although ascribing such subjective emotional language to legal decisions seems an illogical starting point), but that is a different point to what the LCJ was talking about.

The point is that judges are performing their duties dispassionately on behalf of the State (i.e the Queen). When someone is sentenced they are sentenced by the Crown. LCJ is saying wigs are part of the apparatus of properly de-personalising judges and seeing them as an arm of the State (which they are).

Reply Report comment
(16)(4)

Anonymous

Lord Burnett us talking about judges hiding. Yes, it is bizarre that they should find it acceptable to do so.

Judges are performing their duties on behalf of the people of the country. Wigs are no more part of de-personalising them or seeing them as an arm of the state than dressing up as a clown or a Roman soldier would be. Wigs just make them look daft and out of touch.

Reply Report comment
(3)(14)

Anon

Getting rid of wigs and gowns would just be a cheap way to inject modernity into a historic system purely for appearances’ sake, just like the way they ditched Latin. Neither seem to bother anyone, so what’s the point? England has the greatest legal tradition of any state the world over and that history should be embraced not cast aside.

Reply Report comment
(4)(2)

Anonymous

Unfortunately the English legal system is one of the worst and most unfair of those on developed countries.

Reply Report comment
(2)(13)

Clue

It isn’t though is it. Hence why English law is used throughout the commercial world.

Reply Report comment
(2)(3)

Anonymous

It is though is it. English law absolutely isn’t used exclusively throughout the commercial world. Commercial law in some (by no means all) countries is often based on English common law , but this is due to the British empire, which no longer exists. But the current legal system in England is one of the worst in the developed world.

Summary: English common law – good. Current English statutory framework – bad.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Anonymous

The English system is great if you did it and want to get off.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anonymous

More like if you didn’t do it and want banged up.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Charlie

If you use Latin:

1. Your pleadings disclose the fact that you are a pompous arse; and

2. Ordinary people, in respect of whom the law applies equally as it does in respect of people covered under para 1 above, have no idea what you’re talking about.

Reply Report comment
(3)(2)

Old Ciss

Legum servi sumus ut liberi esse possimus.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

SM

I always use Latin on an ad hoc basis, not ad nauseam but sometimes de bene esse. Carpe diem!

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Hubert

Vale, Puer scelestus! 😉

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Latin can be fun (caveat: not my original limerick)

There was a young man called Rex

Who had very small organs of sex

When charged with exposure,

He said, with composure,

De minimis non curat lex.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

cword

https://twitter.com/CourtNewsUK/status/1194268391718227968

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

A

Brexit voter, no doubt.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

Meanwhile, the LCJ turns a blind eye to the latest news of serial fraud amongst court-appointed expert medical witnesses and their associated agencies, presenting themselves as qualified practitioners, as well as a rather cosy ‘hospitality’ relationship with a number of major law firms. Oh, the delicious irony. Still, there’s nothing like focusing on priorities. Absolutely nothing like a focus on priorities.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories