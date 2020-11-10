News

Law Society: Reserve vac scheme and TC spots for disabled aspiring lawyers

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
7

City law firms also encouraged to run more part-time training contracts

A diversity and inclusion advisor to The Law Society of England and Wales has called on law firms to set aside places on their vacation schemes and training contracts for disabled candidates.

Chris Seel, an experienced solicitor of 24 years, said:

“We are encouraging firms and organisations to reserve places for disabled people on their work experience and on their training [contracts] and qualifying work experience. The current position is so bad and so not inclusive that it justifies that kind of action.”

Legal Cheek understands that some City law firms already set aside training contract places for disabled candidates.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Seel made the comments during a webinar on the effect of COVID-19 on disabled solicitors.

He went on to say that major law firms should run more part-time training contracts. These are authorised by the Solicitors Regulation Authority, he said, but there’s been very little uptake among the City’s big players. “With the big firms, very often it takes one or two of them to do something and then it gets taken up by the others,” Seel said.

Seel’s comments come after research by the Legally Disabled? project, found in 2018 that many disabled wannabe lawyers are being blocked from entering the legal profession due to “poorly equipped” recruitment processes — particularly at interview stage.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

7 Comments

ok

ok

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Tim

AT. LAST.

Now the trolls can perhaps stop saying there is no issue with disability discrimination!

Reply Report comment
(1)(32)

Anonymous

Why? Someone with a vested interest says more should be done and the story does not indicate any data to justify that.

Reply Report comment
(38)(8)

left wanting more

This article has zero substance.
Where’s the detail?
What are the barriers?
What are these ‘poorly equipped’ recruitment processes?
And how do they expect a part time TC to work?

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Jarrod

This is a step in the right direction.

Reply Report comment
(3)(21)

Jarrod

Couldn’t agree more.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Shelagh Cody

A training contract that accommodates trainees unable to physically work a 37-40 hour week would be amazing news for many of us who are unable to work these hours. I think an extended training contract of say three years instead of two might be an option? I am delighted that there the Law Society is in favour of this flexibility for firms.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories