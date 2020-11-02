Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

“If he tries he wont succeed”: Biden’s lawyer warns they’re ready for Trump to challenge election results [The Independent]

Nine new Covid laws and changes coming into force this week you need to know about [The Mirror]

London high court to deliver ruling on Johnny Depp libel case [The Guardian]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: How some of Britain’s top legal minds did battle in High Court showdown [Evening Standard]

‘What a barrister looks like’: A young black woman paves the way [The New York Times]

Change.org faces legal action after removing “hate speech” petition that defended dictionary definition of “woman” [The Telegraph]

Meng Wanzhou: Questions over Huawei executive’s arrest as legal battle continues [BBC News]

English law “abused by the powerful to threaten foreign journalists” [The Guardian]

France and Islam on collision course as Emmanuel Macron says republic’s laws must be supreme [Sky News]

