Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
“If he tries he wont succeed”: Biden’s lawyer warns they’re ready for Trump to challenge election results [The Independent]
Nine new Covid laws and changes coming into force this week you need to know about [The Mirror]
London high court to deliver ruling on Johnny Depp libel case [The Guardian]
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: How some of Britain’s top legal minds did battle in High Court showdown [Evening Standard]
‘What a barrister looks like’: A young black woman paves the way [The New York Times]
Participating firms announced for The Legal Cheek November Virtual Law Fair [Legal Cheek Fairs]
Change.org faces legal action after removing “hate speech” petition that defended dictionary definition of “woman” [The Telegraph]
Meng Wanzhou: Questions over Huawei executive’s arrest as legal battle continues [BBC News]
English law “abused by the powerful to threaten foreign journalists” [The Guardian]
France and Islam on collision course as Emmanuel Macron says republic’s laws must be supreme [Sky News]
Virtual student events next week with White & Case, Reed Smith and Clyde & Co [Legal Cheek Comments]
“If we are looking at cost alone, the SQE will be a cheaper option.” [Legal Cheek Comments]
Anonymous
English law is abused all the time due to the way the system of ‘costs’ works.
Engerlish
Nothing like the abuse in the US with their costs regime.
Anonymous
Two wrongs don’t make a right.
In any case, US is far better – no running up ‘costs’ and offloading to the other side.