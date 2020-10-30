Super-exam won’t save students money, claim junior lawyers
Junior Lawyers Division predicts that newly-approved SQE won’t lower qualification costs
The newly signed off super-exam for qualifying as a solicitor won’t be any cheaper than the current system, the Junior Lawyers Division (JLD) claims.
The group, which represents trainee and early-career solicitors, reckons that the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) “will not prove to be any cheaper” than the existing Legal Practice Course (LPC).
The SQE represents the biggest shake-up in solicitor training since 1993, with all assessments to become centralised and more flexible in how students can prepare for them.
Fittingly for what has been dubbed the super-exam, it needed the approval of a super-regulator. The Legal Services Board, which oversees the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), gave its final blessing to the SQE earlier this week.
The SRA has long hoped that the SQE would slash costs for students. Courses can cost up to £17,300 under the current set-up, as Legal Cheek’s LPC Most List shows.
Legal education provider BARBRI has launched an SQE course for just under £10,000, of which about £4,000 covers exam fees. The University of Law and BPP University Law School are expected to follow with their own SQE pricing updates in the coming months.
But the JLD is pessimistic on the savings front. In a statement responding to the SQE getting approved, the group said it “expects that the SQE, together with the preparation courses currently being developed by education providers, will not prove to be any cheaper than the current system”. Students are “likely to have the same amount of expenditure/debt”.
The JLD also warned that student loans may not be available for SQE candidates, making it harder for less well-off students to qualify.
Unveiling the exam fees over the summer, SRA chief executive Paul Philip said that “many people are put off by the high up-front costs of the Legal Practice Course” and that the SQE meant “more affordable ways to qualify”.
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
😠
I’m sorry but what planet are the JLD on? A course provider has released their SQE prep course fees and we have the cost of the SQE exam. Combined it’s much cheaper than the LPC. And there will probably be new providers that come into the market that are cheaper than Barbri. The cost of qualifying as a solicitor is going to fall substantially over the next few years. Yet the JLD ignore this, and with their heads in the sand say the SQE won’t save students money?! This organisation is out of touch and more interested in protecting those who have made it into the profession than helping students.
CMS Trainee
“ more interested in protecting those who have made it into the profession than helping students”
Agreed. If they were concerned about helping students they’d tell them self-funding is more likely to end badly than not.
Gertrude
This is correct.
We now know the total cost to qualify will be £10,000 if you study at Barbri (BPP and ULaw are yet to disclose their fees).
The LPC at BPP in Holborn is currently £16,690 (increasing to £17,191 next year). It is cheaper outside London, but still around £13,000.
If we are looking at cost alone, the SQE will be a cheaper option.
Anon
The Barbri course for which costs have been revealed will be an entirely virtual course. The cost of face to face teaching will undoubtedly be higher. The Barbri course is therefore not a like for like comparison of the current LPC costs.