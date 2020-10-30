Advice

‘Will doing a PhD damage my chances of a career at the bar?’

Legal Cheek
By Legal Cheek on
31

I have a fully-funded offer from Oxford Uni

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one barrister hopeful has concerns that completing a PhD will damage his chances at the bar.

“I have an offer to do a fully-funded DPhil (PhD) at Oxford University in History. Having just finished my undergraduate degree in history (at Oxford) and being about to finish my masters in history (Oxford again), I have been considering the bar as a potential career. I have got some work experience and extracurricular stuff lined up which I think would make me a legitimate candidate for pupillage down the road.”

“Is doing a PhD in a subject which I enjoy ultimately damaging to a legal career? Would I be better off trying my luck with scholarship applications next year, rather than taking three/four years to pursue something that has no immediate relevance to what I want to do in the long-term?”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.

31 Comments

Kirkland NQ

Why do a PhD when you can do Pretty Huge Deals?

Reply Report comment
(32)(8)

Bombay Bad Boy

Indeed, your Dr Stephen Lucas would be a major City player if he hadn’t taken time out to do a PhD.

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

Truth Serum

Did he do his PhD full time? Or did he do it part-time? The PhD is also not the reason why he achieved what he has. Complete waste of time tbh. He didn’t need it.

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Non-oxbridge

Alright, show off.

Reply Report comment
(10)(2)

Some guy on the internet

You’ll walk into Pupillage

Reply Report comment
(12)(2)

Trainee

I’m a trainee solicitor with a non law PhD. I am sure it was actually what made me stand out in my applications. You’d still be young and careers are very long now. Also in my field it’s very hard to go back and do one one leaving academia so if you have an interest I’d say go for it! Good luck

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

A non-knee mousse

Lol no it didn’t.

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Rav

No. In my set of about 60, we have 4 PhD/DPhils. It may confer a small advantage in getting pupillage but is ultimately not relevant one way or the other.

Reply Report comment
(6)(4)

Senior paralegal at injurylawyers4u

No doing a PHD at Oxford will mean you amount to nothing.

Sorry

Reply Report comment
(15)(10)

Rubyshire

Only because PhDs dont exist at Oxford. DPhils are the Oxford way.

Reply Report comment
(8)(1)

Martin

If Sumption can continue to be a historian whilst he is a judge, and Sedley can write books on history post retirement, then I’m sure you’ll be fine. Interviewers may want to know what your PhD brings to your practice, but you’ll have an answer for that after four years.

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Triot

It will increase and improve your chances at the Bar. Plenty of barristers (particularly the new entrants these days) have doctorate degrees in this competitive market.

Reply Report comment
(8)(1)

History finalist and aspiring commercial barrister

From memory, there are a couple of barristers at top commercial chambers with history phds and some even spent a little time as junior research fellows etc. Shows you’re analytically astute and can handle synthesis of vast quantities of information, and in general that you have the level of intelligence that top sets demand.

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Just Anonymous

Completely agree.

All the questionner (if he exists) needs, is a sensible answer to the following question:

Why the Bar rather than a career in academia?

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

Angry

The fact that you assume the questioner, a person who has attained academic success at a high ranking institution is male says all you need to know about sexism in this country.

Please apologise immediately.

Reply Report comment
(1)(15)

Right Cause Wrong Target

“In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one barrister hopeful has concerns that completing a PhD will damage his chances at the bar.”

No assumption was made.

Combatting systemic sexism is important, but so is identifying it accurately, rather than just looking for a strawman to burn.

Reply Report comment
(12)(2)

Janice

There is literally no excuse. Poor choice of words from JA.

Right Cause Wrong Target

@Janice, it WOULD be a very poor choice of words, and worth calling out, without the above quote from the article’s introduction. The questioner was explicitly identified as male. JA didn’t make an assumption. Not all masculine pronouns are misplaced and sexist, and trying to find fault everywhere trivialises calling out situations where doing so is actually necessary.

Anonymous

Although to be fair, at the very high end of IQs there is a heavy over-representation of men. (And at the very low end too).

Dave

“one barrister hopeful has concerns that completing a PhD will damage his chances at the bar.”

Just read the article.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anon

Because girls don’t like boys, girls like cars and money.

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Alan

There is that received wisdom that the Bar can be a bit sceptical about additional academic qualifications; and there are some articles and commentary that seem to bear that out. However that appears mainly to be in regards to legal subjects. I’m not sure why that is. Maybe it’s that slight suspicion of ‘academics’ vs ‘practitioners’?

But counter to that is the thing that the Bar also appears to like people who are a bit more rounded; so showing you have interests beyond the law can be an advantage perhaps.

So whilst a PHD might not confer much of an advantage, there’s no reason it should be a handicap.

The key thing is perhaps to be able to answer two questions:

Why did you pursue this option?

Why do you want a career at the Bar rather than one where you can directly apply your love of history?

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Frank Delfino

It won’t harm your chances, but it won’t confer any major advantages either. As other posters have pointed out above, a PhD (or rather, a DPhil at Oxford) demonstrates strong skills in research, analysis, written and oral communication. There are barristers and solicitors who have bagged doctorates before joining the legal profession.

However, you will still need a convincing answer as to why you want to become a barrister, rather than an academic. After all, in the 3-4 years you will spend doing the DPhil, other budding barristers will be gaining practical experience in the legal sector, earning money and building their network. If you already know now that you want to be a barrister rather than an academic, then why delay the preparatory work you will need to undertake?

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

Anonymous

The PhD will be of no help at all. For some sets it will be a red flag about commitment and therefore a negative and probably more than you would think. You did not mention election to All Souls, so I’ll assume that is not a factor.

Reply Report comment
(4)(3)

Not a barrister

This seems like a very circuitous route.

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Spam Hamwich

My heart bleeds for the Oxford grad who can do no wrong.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Trainee

I’m a trainee solicitor with a non law PhD. I am sure it was actually what made me stand out in my applications. You’d still be young and careers are very long now. Also in my field it’s very hard to go back and do one one leaving academia so if you have an interest I’d say go for it! Good luck

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Pun Guy

Unless you work in IP/Life Sciences or are angling for a job in public international law, I’m sure no one was impressed and some were concerned even if you don’t hear about it. As a solicitor a PhD in anything is a waste of time. As a barrister, it isn’t so bad but is not great. Do two masters if you must, maybe masters in history then masters in law after you converted. Or do the BCL then an LLM in the US. But honestly 4 years just doing a PhD when you can get 4 years of work experience earning money and progressing your career is a complete waste.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Faisal

Ah, history, the subject of pomposity!

Reply Report comment
(0)(3)

Reply to Faisal

Says the individual who starts their sentence with the phonetically written ”Ah”, and used an exclamation mark when it wasn’t needed.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Not Faisal

Ah, feck off!

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories