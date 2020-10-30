‘Will doing a PhD damage my chances of a career at the bar?’
I have a fully-funded offer from Oxford Uni
In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one barrister hopeful has concerns that completing a PhD will damage his chances at the bar.
“I have an offer to do a fully-funded DPhil (PhD) at Oxford University in History. Having just finished my undergraduate degree in history (at Oxford) and being about to finish my masters in history (Oxford again), I have been considering the bar as a potential career. I have got some work experience and extracurricular stuff lined up which I think would make me a legitimate candidate for pupillage down the road.”
“Is doing a PhD in a subject which I enjoy ultimately damaging to a legal career? Would I be better off trying my luck with scholarship applications next year, rather than taking three/four years to pursue something that has no immediate relevance to what I want to do in the long-term?”
If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.
Kirkland NQ
Why do a PhD when you can do Pretty Huge Deals?
Bombay Bad Boy
Indeed, your Dr Stephen Lucas would be a major City player if he hadn’t taken time out to do a PhD.
Truth Serum
Did he do his PhD full time? Or did he do it part-time? The PhD is also not the reason why he achieved what he has. Complete waste of time tbh. He didn’t need it.