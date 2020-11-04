Top law prof to oversee independent review into summer bar exam fiasco

BSB announces appointment of Hull Uni pro-vice chancellor Rebecca Huxley-Binns

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has confirmed that Professor Rebecca Huxley-Binns will oversee an independent review into the array of difficulties encountered by aspiring barristers during this summer’s centralised assessments.

Huxley-Binns is the pro-vice-chancellor (education) at the University of Hull having previously held the role of vice-provost, academic enhancement, at the University of Law. She will be joined by Dr Sarabajaya Kumar, a diversity and disability expert from UCL.

As previously reported by Legal Cheek, the “lessons learned review” will report to the regulator’s governance, risk and audit committee, which is composed of independent non-executive directors, and is independent of the BSB.

The probe follows a summer which saw bar students take to social media to report issues with the online exams including being locked out of the proctoring system and resorting to urinating in bottles and buckets over fears their assessments would be terminated if they went to the toilet.

The BSB says the review will cover a range of issues including the decision to cancel the April assessments and hold computer-based exams; the delivery of the exams by proctoring company Pearson VUE; engagement with bar course providers; and the handling of reasonable adjustment needs of students.

Mark Neale, the director general of the BSB, said: “The final figures confirm that a majority of students were able to sit these exams but I can only repeat how sorry we are that so many students were unable to complete them.”

He continued: