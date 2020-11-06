Virtual student event on MONDAY: Secrets to Success North — with Pinsent Masons, Squire Patton Boggs, Kings Chambers and ULaw

Monday 9 November, from 4pm to 6:30pm, taking place virtually

The latest in Legal Cheek’s new autumn 2020 series of Secrets to Success virtual events — held in association with The University of Law (ULaw) — focuses on the North of England legal market.

Taking place on Monday 9 November, from 4pm to 6:30pm, the virtual event features lawyers from the Leeds and Manchester offices of leading law firms Pinsent Masons, Squire Patton Boggs, and a barrister from top northern commercial set Kings Chambers, as well as legal education experts from ULaw’s campuses across the North of England.

It begins with a discussion chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, who will put questions to the panel about key commercial awareness issues, including opportunities arising for law firms in the wake of Covid-19. The speakers will also be encouraged to discuss their career journeys and advise students hoping to follow a similar path.

The speakers

Melanie Grimmitt, partner and global head of energy at Pinsent Masons

Bryn Doyle, labour and employment partner at Squire Patton Boggs

Sophie Hurst, barrister at Kings Chambers

Matthew Tomlinson, campus dean (ULaw Leeds and Sheffield campuses) and former corporate restructuring and insolvency lawyer at DLA Piper

After the panel discussion there will then be virtual networking with the speakers, trainees from their firms and some of ULaw’s campus ambassadors.

Apply to attend. You’ll be asked to submit a CV and two questions for the panel.