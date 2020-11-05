Virtual student event TOMORROW: How law firms go global — with Clyde & Co

Friday 6 November, from 2pm to 4pm, taking place virtually

Legal Cheek is joining forces with Clyde & Co for a virtual student event that explores the forces behind its 22 consecutive years of revenue growth and expansion across six continents.

Lawyers from the 50-office firm will join a Legal Cheek journalist for a panel discussion, where they will reflect on how Clyde & Co’s expertise in sectors underpinning the global economy — insurance, transport, energy, infrastructure and trade & commodities — has helped to drive a remarkable two decades.

They will explain their first-hand experience of law firm expansion while also reflecting on what the Covid-19 pandemic means for law firms and their clients as the world enters a new period of uncertainty and change.

Date: Friday 6 November 2020

Time: 2pm to 4pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

Drawing on their own career journeys, they will advise students how they can best position themselves to get a foothold in the profession at this challenging time.

The speakers

• Dr. Henning Schaloske, partner and head of Clyde & Co’s German office in Dusseldorf and the firm‘s German insurance practice

• Milena Szuniewicz-Wenzel, partner in Clyde & Co’s International Arbitration Group

• Vanessa Splaine, solicitor and equity partner at Clyde & Co’s Manchester office

After the panel discussion there will be virtual networking featuring multiple drop in booths where you can ‘Meet the speakers’ and ‘Meet the early careers team’. There will also be an international lawyer booth and a climate change booth.

Apply to attend. You’ll be asked to submit a CV and two questions for the panel.