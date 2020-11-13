Virtual student events next week with Simmons & Simmons and TLT on the future of law and the green economy

Two free masterclasses about the hottest commercial awareness topics — plus virtual networking with the firms’ graduate recruitment teams

Don’t miss our virtual student events next week with Simmons & Simmons and TLT.

Tuesday: Simmons & Simmons

First up on Tuesday (17 November, 4pm to 6pm) we have a session led by Peter Lee, the founder of legal tech start-up Wavelength, which was acquired by Simmons & Simmons in 2016. Peter is now a partner at the firm. He’ll be joined by colleague Sophie Sheldon, a supervising associate in Simmons & Simmons’ information, communications & technology (ICT) group, for a talk about the future of law (asking whether Covid-19 has accelerated the change), followed by a virtual panel discussion and then virtual networking with the firm’s graduate recruitment team. SECURE YOUR PLACE

Wednesday: TLT

Then on Wednesday (18 November, 4pm to 6pm) we have another big name, Maria Connolly, one of the leading green economy lawyers in the UK, leading a session on clean energy, set to be one of the world’s hottest practice areas under the incoming Biden administration, alongside TLT colleagues Joanna Hamilton and Tom Lawrence. Afterwards there will be virtual networking with TLT’s graduate recruitment team. SECURE YOUR PLACE