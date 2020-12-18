Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
An unusual submission: Suella Braverman fails to persuade judges that three killers received unduly lenient sentences [A Lawyer Writes]
Unless he apologises Tim Crosland should never work as a barrister again [BarristerBlogger]
On deliberate contempt as professional martyrdom [Lawyer Watch]
Why Elon Musk’s pigs are a legal headache [Legal Cheek Journal]
Human rights are a vital component of democracy: The government’s review of the Human Rights Act would make a mistake if it undermined the power of the courts [The Times]
Why the well-intentioned Online Harms Bill could lead us into a new era of sinister state censorship [The Daily Mail]
Section 007 — how the government authorises criminal activity by its agents, and a telling recent disclosure [The Law and Policy Blog]
Is parliament really sovereign? New legislation forces us to reckon with the central constitutional question [Prospect Magazine]
JR is the only route for challenging Covid restrictions [The Law Society Gazette]
“All the best to those being made redundant at such a horrible time of year and in such uncertain times. These things can happen to anyone. There is so much luck involved in a legal career — right trainee seats, right mentors, firm performing well at times you need it to, partnership prospects and rivals appearing/disappearing at the right points, health (mental and physical) holding out throughout the process of working your way up. It works out in the end though.” [Legal Cheek comments]
