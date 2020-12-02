Herbert Smith Freehills targets net-zero carbon emissions by 2030

Follows 2025 aim set by CMS

Global law firm Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) is aiming to reduce its carbon emissions to net zero by 2030, it announced today.

The outfit says it hopes to achieve its net-zero goal by using clean energy, working with suppliers who are committed to also reducing emissions, and supporting initiatives that remove any carbon dioxide that the firm produces from the atmosphere.

“This is the right thing to do — and I’m proud that we’ll be among the leaders in the legal sector meeting this challenge,” said HSF CEO Justin D’Agostino. “We’ve made excellent progress in sustainability over the last five years, but we need to go further — and we need to do it now.”

He continued:

“Our commitment to net-zero carbon by 2030 dramatically ramps up our own environmental efforts, while we continue to support our clients’ efforts to reduce their end-to-end carbon footprint too.”

HSF isn’t the first major City player to take steps to reduce its carbon output. Legal Cheek reported earlier this year that CMS had committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2025 as part of its Climate Action and Sustainability programme.

Even law students are making efforts to go green, with The University of Nottingham Law Society announcing last month its intention to become the UK’s first carbon negative law soc. It hopes to achieve this by ditching law firm brochures, paper tickets to society events and single-use plasticware at on-campus events.