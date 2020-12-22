Podcast

Law school during the pandemic

By Legal Cheek on
9

A BPP student explains why she and some fellow LPCers aren’t happy

Students have had a tough time during the pandemic, with many finding that online teaching doesn’t quite match the in-person experience and some disappointed with their universities’ responses to the COVID lockdowns.

In law, a group of BPP University students have been particularly vocal with their complaints, publishing an open letter outlining their unhappiness with delivery of the Legal Practice Course (LPC). This letter has been reported widely across the legal press.

Legal Cheek reporter Adam Mawardi sat down with one of this group of BPP students to hear first-hand their claims and complaints. Listen to their interview in the podcast below (the student’s voice has been disguised):

BPP has responded stating that it does not comment publicly on individual complaints but that “formalised complaints raised by students are taken extremely seriously and go through our robust, credible and independent procedure of review.”

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

9 Comments

R.Gosling

BPP managed to get two instances of negative press coverage in seven days. Well done. Must be a new record for the PR/marketing people.

Reply Report comment
(12)(1)

Anon

This is hilarious. Adam shows these claims are so OTT by just repeating the student’s issues back to them.

Reply Report comment
(9)(6)

Anon

s51 CRA is not applicable as your contract specifies how much you are to pay.

Re wanting Manchester prices: why didn’t you sign up for the online with Ulaw or ask to transfer to BBP Manchester once you realised the course would be online and you would be paying London prices as you’d have just done that online too.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

lol

It’s a lot more complicated than that, particularly as the tuition fee is tied to the location you have access to.

And regarding the second point, you are liable for 50% of your fees 4 weeks before your course even STARTS and 100% of your fees 10 weeks after it starts. BPP left it very very late to tell people that classes would be online indefinitely.

Reply Report comment
(3)(6)

Anonymous

Yes, how dare they not foresee everything in the future with COVID, when they are dealing with moaning entitled snowflakes who bleat on about fees ad nauseam.

Reply Report comment
(10)(2)

Anon

It was way worse as a few months ago as well. BPP’s response was atrocious. We are currently in discussions with the Junior Lawyer Division who are getting us legal advice on the issue. Any BPP students, please contact them on the issue.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

X

This guy is so inarticulate. I can’t believe he’s pursuing a career in law. Poor vocabulary and poor explanation of the issues and frequently used the wrong words/phrases to describe issues. Not the best spokesperson for this problem.

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

Anon

How would you have put it, Oh Master Orator?

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Karen S N O’Flaik

I have paid for this and I demand that I speak to your superior.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

