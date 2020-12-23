News

RPC latest firm to hand junior lawyers pay rises

By Alex Aldridge on
3

More evidence of corporate legal sector’s resilience to the pandemic

RPC’s Tower Bridge office

RPC has become the latest City law firm to increase its rookie lawyer salaries.

The Tower Bridge headquartered firm has boosted London newly quailed solicitor pay from £66,500 to £68,000.

Trainee remuneration, meanwhile, moves up to £40k for first years and £44k for second years, from £38,000 and £41,000 respectively.

WHAT THEY PAY: The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2021

RPC’s salary hike follows rises earlier this autumn from firms including Simmons & Simmons and the London offices of Dechert and White & Case.

Others, such as Clifford Chance and Reed Smith, have reversed pay cuts made during the spring.

The moves come amid talk on the ground of London corporate law firms being busier than ever in the run-up to Christmas as clients push through a wave of deals, some of which has been delayed amid pandemic nerves earlier in the year.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

3 Comments

Still Looking for the TC

Good on them!

Reply Report comment
(3)(6)

Reynold

Good comment BD squad. Shame absolutely nobody knows who we are anymore.

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

an8n

What would the hours be like here – if it’s 09:30-19:00 every day then home for teatime with the family in the home counties that’s not bad at all.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation