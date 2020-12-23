RPC latest firm to hand junior lawyers pay rises

More evidence of corporate legal sector’s resilience to the pandemic

RPC has become the latest City law firm to increase its rookie lawyer salaries.

The Tower Bridge headquartered firm has boosted London newly quailed solicitor pay from £66,500 to £68,000.

Trainee remuneration, meanwhile, moves up to £40k for first years and £44k for second years, from £38,000 and £41,000 respectively.

RPC’s salary hike follows rises earlier this autumn from firms including Simmons & Simmons and the London offices of Dechert and White & Case.

Others, such as Clifford Chance and Reed Smith, have reversed pay cuts made during the spring.

The moves come amid talk on the ground of London corporate law firms being busier than ever in the run-up to Christmas as clients push through a wave of deals, some of which has been delayed amid pandemic nerves earlier in the year.