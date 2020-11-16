Simmons & Simmons ups London NQ solicitor pay to £84,000

Boosts in Bristol too

Simmons & Simmons has upped salaries for its trainee and newly qualified (NQ) lawyers, despite the financial uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The international outfit confirmed NQs in London now earn a salary of £84,000, up 6% from £79,000, while those starting lawyer life in Bristol receive £53,500, a rise of 3% from £52,000.

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows today’s money move puts Simmons’ City lot on the same base rate as their counterparts at Ashurst.

There’s extra cash for the firm’s trainees, too. First year pay in London is up £500 to £45,500, while trainees in Bristol now earn £40,000, rising to £42,000 in year two — boosts of 3% and 5% respectively. Year two pay in London remains unchanged at £50,000. The rises took effect on 1 November.

As for its performance in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey, Simmons scored As for training, quality of work, peer support, partner approachability and home-working, as well as an A* for legal tech. It offers around 24 training contracts each year.

On Tuesday 17 November, Legal Cheek is partnering with Simmons & Simmons for a virtual student event about the future of law. You can apply to attend the event, which is free, now.