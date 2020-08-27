News

Dechert boosts London NQ solicitor pay to £120,000

Legal Cheek
By Legal Cheek on
19

Despite COVID

The London office of US outfit Dechert has bumped the salaries of newly qualified (NQ) lawyers despite the financial uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm’s fresh-faced associates will now receive a salary of £120,000, up 3% from £116,000. London trainee pay remains unchanged, with first years receiving £45,000 and second years £50,000.

The pay boost follows decisions by several top City players to cut junior lawyer pay in response to COVID-19, including four out of five members of the magic circle. Other outfits, meanwhile, have opted to freeze salaries.

Secure your place: The UK Virtual Law Fair Series 2020

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows the new £120,000 sum puts Dechert’s NQs on a pay par with their peers at Covington Burling, Gibson Dunn, Orrick and Shearman and Sterling.

Legal Cheek reported yesterday that the vast majority (80%) of legal workers expect a pay rise within the next year, according to research published by jobs site CV-Library. Twenty percent also said they were confident of bagging a promotion in the next 12 months.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

19 Comments

Mark

Jesus this is a strong move

Reply Report comment
(32)(2)

Anon

Heavyweights

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

anon

Quite ballsy during a pandemic no?

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Wirecard

HOW? Is white collar really doing that well

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

Is their culture THAT bad they have to increase salary during a global pandemic? Something doesn’t feel right about this. I’d be interested in knowing whether anyone at the firm is adversely affected by this decision (more senior lawyers, business support etc.)

Reply Report comment
(4)(19)

E

Hardly a huge increase at 3%. Just brings them to parity with Convington and Shearman as mentioned.

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

Joe

It’s a huge increase given the COVID situation and how all other firms are dealing with it in comparison

Reply Report comment
(6)(5)

E

Not when it just brings them in line with their peers…

Reply Report comment
(6)(2)

JD

Strong move, big nuts

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Will H

What’s the likelihood of moving to a US firm after qualification?

Reply Report comment
(2)(6)

Sam

It depends on the practice areas you’ve done during your TC more than anything else tbh.

Reply Report comment
(4)(2)

Yawn

This has been answered so many times.

Reply Report comment
(6)(5)

Joe

Given the drop in salary this year for most firms, everyone will want it to be back to at least the pre-COVID salary or higher if possible by next year.

It will get really interesting over the next few years in terms of how the NQ pay changes and where the newly qualified end up.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

US law firm inhabitant

Strong strategic move.

So Legal Cheek, will you still insist on including JD on your ‘US money law’ lists and excluding firms like Dechert then? Especially that given JD’s NQ salary drop earlier on in the pandemic Dechert NQ salary is now 15k higher?

Wonder why that is…

Reply Report comment
(14)(0)

Follar me

When did Orrick increase their salary cause it seem even their website didn’t know?

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

gaga

Rofl LC busted! They didn’t, it’s still on £105k.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Debbie

Can I cup that steel?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

G

US firms, we up baby!

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Future City Trainee

Not necessarily surprising… larger litigation and white collar practice than most US firms in London. I’m sure it will be appreciated nonetheless.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories