The big fat Legal Cheek quiz of the year 2020

It’s been a strange 12 months… but how much do you remember?

It’s been a year to forget for many. But amongst the pandemic-enforced pay cuts and furloughing of staff, Legal Cheek has continued to bring our readers the lighter news from the legal profession.

So as another busy year draws to a close, we look back at some of 2020’s more eye-catching stories. So cancel the Zoom drinks, socially distance yourself from that mince pie, and put your LC knowledge to the test with our big fat quiz of the year.

January

At the beginning of the year, David Ostrom from Paola, Kansas, hit headlines after asking an Iowa court to approve a trial by combat against his ex-wife. But which type of weapon did he propose using during the battle?

a) Gun

b) Axe

c) Japanese swords

d) Ninja stars

February

According to research published in February, what percentage of lawyers suffer ‘Sunday night fear’?

a) 20%

b) 30%

c) 50%

d) 80%

March

March saw the launch of a mystery Instagram account that pokes fun at life as a City lawyer through the medium of memes. But which well-known law firm inspired its name?

a) Clifford Chance

b) Allen & Overy

c) Latham & Watkins

d) Burges Salmon

April

Simmons & Simmons was forced to issue an apology in April after ______________ on its official Instagram page.

a) An employee’s daughter performed a live dance routine

b) An employee’s son posted a picture of SpongeBob SquarePants

c) A lawyer posted a picture of their holiday to Greece

d) An employee’s daughter deleted all the posts

May

A Zoom meeting of legal workers descended into chaos back in May after what happened?

a) One legal worker was robbed during the meeting

b) One legal worker unwittingly flashed his co-workers

c) Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance

d) Judge Rinder made a surprise appearance

June

In June, Birkbeck University law graduate Mahsa Taliefar hit headlines after launching an online fundraising campaign in a bid to privately prosecute who?

a) Tony Blair

b) Boris Johnson

c) Dominic Cummings

d) The Solicitors Regulation Authority

July

Which global law firm announced the closure of two of its offices in July as part of a push towards remote-working in response to the coronavirus pandemic?

a) Allen & Overy

b) Dentons

c) Kirkland & Ellis

d) White & Case

August

An aspiring barrister made national headlines earlier this summer after claiming to have been forced to urinate in what during an online proctored exam?

a) Bag

b) Bucket

c) Pint glass

d) Shoe

September

As reported by Legal Cheek in September, a leaked email from the self-styled Queen of Divorce, Ayesha Vardag, contained a number of fashion pointers for staff. But what did she urge them to ditch while in the office?

a) Cardigans

b) Sandals

c) Baseball caps

d) Chinos

October

October saw Jason Raeburn, a senior associate in the London office of Baker McKenzie, become one of the country’s youngest judges. What age is he?

a) 21

b) 26

c) 32

d) 34

November

A Liverpool John Moores University law graduate went mega-viral on Twitter in November after revealing they had been rejected for a position at which popular eatery?

a) Nando’s

b) McDonald’s

c) Pizza Express

d) Wimpy

December

Which major law firm recently came under fire for running an advert in which it suggested its opponents “dread” facing its lawyers?

a) Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

b) Kirkland & Ellis

c) Latham & Watkins

d) Ropes & Gray

Click through for the answers.

Merry Quizmas and a Happy New Year from the Legal Cheek team! Thanks for reading and commenting, and we’ll see you in 2021.