Diversity and inclusion efforts count towards billable targets, Hogan Lovells tells lawyers

Credit system applies to activities including organising D&I events and mentoring underrepresented colleagues

Lawyers at Hogan Lovells have been told that time spent on diversity and inclusion (D&I) activities can count towards their billing targets.

The new initiative means associates can set aside up to 50 billable hours for activities including organising D&I events or diversity network initiatives, mentoring and sponsoring underrepresented colleagues, and preparing for and participating in client-related D&I activities. Additional efforts will be approved on a case-by-case basis, the firm said in a statement.

The credit system is being implemented across the firm’s global offices, including London, after it was first introduced in the US in November.

Global managing partner for diversity & inclusion and responsible business, Susan Bright, commented:

“The introduction of D&I billable hour credit is part of our global strategy to create and maintain a diverse and inclusive working environment throughout our firm, and at the highest ranks. It also enables us to achieve our global minority and LGBT+ goals, and measure engagement at a substantive level. We recognise that diversity of all kinds creates better teams, and better serves our clients.”

News of the credit system follows Hogan Lovells’ announcement in October that it had set two new targets to increase D&I among its UK and US partnership. The firm aims to have 15% ethnic minority and 4% LGBTQ+ partners by 2025. These figures currently sit at 11% and 2.5%, respectively.