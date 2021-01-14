News

Linklaters reports latest gender and ethnicity pay gaps

Linklaters has become the second magic circle player to go public with its 2020 pay gap figures, revealing results largely unchanged compared to the previous year.

The magic circle firm’s UK partner inclusive gender results stand at 62.9% (mean) and 39.5% (median) respectively. Links’ results for 2019 were 62.6% and 39.1%. The firm’s mean gender pay gap for staff, excluding partners, increased slightly from 19.5% to 20.7%.

Elsewhere, the firm’s ethnicity pay gap, including partners, sits at 34.6% — up from a 2019 result of 32.9%. The ethnicity gap for staff bonuses, excluding partners, shrank from 41.9% to 29.9%.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

“During times of global uncertainty and heightened anxiety, the social and business imperatives of diversity and inclusion are palpable,” the firm said in statement. “We are committed to providing fair and competitive reward to all our people and are confident that we pay our people fairly for equivalent roles, irrespective of gender or ethnicity.”

Links isn’t the first MC player to go public with its 2020 figures. Legal Cheek reported in October that Allen & Overy had made slight improvements in both its gender and ethnicity pay gap, revealing partner inclusive mean gender and ethnicity pay gaps of 59.9% and 22.4% respectively.

5 Comments

Zzzz

Complete waste of time

Ok boomer

Not it’s not, you cynical boomer. It’s an important step.

Anonymous

Can we have a nonsense report comparing people who do different jobs while not adjusting for the effects of those leaving the work force for child care or other reasons? Can we also have one that reflects socioeconomic factors but which does not collate or adjust for those factors so as to render the data pointless and instead misleadingly looks at the data from an irrelevant race based perspective? Oh, I see both such data sets have been published by Linklaters today. Thanks, I have run out of loo roll so the timing is perfect.

Someone who can actually interpret statistics

Ethnic minorities are substantially younger than the general population, therefore less seniority, therefore lower pay.

Not every inequality of outcome is due to “structural racism” and disingenuously claiming that it is, is simply increasing division in society.

Anonymous

Boris boasts about wanting to cut red tape but burdens UK Plc with the costs of this useless crap.

