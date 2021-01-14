Linklaters reports latest gender and ethnicity pay gaps

Magic circle player reveals largely unchanged results

Linklaters has become the second magic circle player to go public with its 2020 pay gap figures, revealing results largely unchanged compared to the previous year.

The magic circle firm’s UK partner inclusive gender results stand at 62.9% (mean) and 39.5% (median) respectively. Links’ results for 2019 were 62.6% and 39.1%. The firm’s mean gender pay gap for staff, excluding partners, increased slightly from 19.5% to 20.7%.

Elsewhere, the firm’s ethnicity pay gap, including partners, sits at 34.6% — up from a 2019 result of 32.9%. The ethnicity gap for staff bonuses, excluding partners, shrank from 41.9% to 29.9%.

“During times of global uncertainty and heightened anxiety, the social and business imperatives of diversity and inclusion are palpable,” the firm said in statement. “We are committed to providing fair and competitive reward to all our people and are confident that we pay our people fairly for equivalent roles, irrespective of gender or ethnicity.”

Links isn’t the first MC player to go public with its 2020 figures. Legal Cheek reported in October that Allen & Overy had made slight improvements in both its gender and ethnicity pay gap, revealing partner inclusive mean gender and ethnicity pay gaps of 59.9% and 22.4% respectively.