Monday morning round-up

Julian Assange: UK court to rule on WikiLeaks founder’s US extradition in “biggest press freedom case for decades” [The Independent]

Law firms ditch trophy office moves as pandemic reshapes City [Financial Times]

Baroness Nicky Morgan: Change revenge porn laws so we “stop failing women and girls” [Telegraph]

The last of the legal correspondents, and the true crisis in the public understanding of law [David Allen Green]

US law firms end pandemic year with bonus bonanza [Financial Times]

I’m lovin’ you! New laws could give engaged couples the chance to tie the knot in a pub or McDonald’s as outdated rules on wedding venues are set to be scrapped [Mail Online]

Palace hopes Meghan can avoid her day in court to “spare the royals’ blushes” [Harpers Bazaar]

Naturists criticise Durham police over Facebook post about arrest [The Guardian]

TikTok faces legal action from 12-year-old girl in England [BBC News]

US election: Legal bid to get Pence to overturn results rejected [BBC News]

“Are Skadden in Latham & Watkins and Kirkland’s league? I was surprised by how many TCs they offer and the salary is obviously very attractive.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

