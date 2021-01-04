Pupil barristers take to Twitter to mark first day on the job
Social media posts come as Gateway reopens today
Excitable baby barristers have taken to Twitter to mark their first day of pupillage as the Gateway reopens for a fresh round of applications.
“Definite night before first day of big school vibes”, wrote Ben Hammersley, a pupil barrister at Crown Chambers. Hammersley received words of encouragement from bar veterans The Secret Barrister, Adam Wagner and Joanna Hardy, and revealed he had his “bag packed, shoes polished, and laptop charged”.
But not all rookies are having to sharpen up for their first day. As coronavirus cases continue to spiral out of control and the nation looks set to enter a third lockdown, Danae Larham tweeted that she was prepping for pupillage by charging up her laptop, setting up Zoom and donning her slippers!
“When I thought of what my first day of pupillage would be like, I never envisaged I’d be in self-isolation in the middle of a pandemic,” wrote fellow pupil barrister Jazmine Lee. “Nonetheless, this is a big day and I’m raring to go!”
Other rookies were restless and couldn’t wait to start their first day. Hannah Turner, a pupil barrister, sensed a “restless” night ahead as she “checked whether [her] laptop is definitely on charge at least 10 times”. Meanwhile, Anoushka Twining was ready for bed six hours earlier than normal in anticipation for “tomorrow to start”. “I did not realise how amazing it would feel to remove the word ‘future’ from my Twitter/LinkedIn bio!” she added.
First day of #Pupillage… mince pie for breakfast, wearing all my Xmas presents and up at 5.30am…. I feel like a child on Christmas day.
— Rosanna Martin (@Rosanna_Martin) January 4, 2021
Elsewhere, Ella Embleton, a pupil barrister at Broadway House Chambers, shared a snap of a “goody bag” created for her by her parents. A hair brush, insoles, car de-icer and painkillers were among some of the contents. Fellow Twitter users and barristers further advised she pack a spare pair of tights, a filled stapler, and snacks which are “an absolute essential”.
My parents are so cute 🥰 First day of pupillage tomorrow and they have made me a “Goody Bag”. Not seen in the picture is the copious amount of dried fruit/nuts bags and cereal bars (mum was clearly concerned when I said grabbing lunch some days would be difficult)! pic.twitter.com/6ND18C6WIf
— Ella Embleton (@EmbletonElla) January 3, 2021
Today also marks the day the Bar Council’s Pupillage Gateway, the online application portal for pupillage, reopens. Get ahead and find out about the leading chambers operating in the UK, including gender diversity stats, pupillage awards and the proportion of Oxbridge-educated new tenants, with the Legal Cheek 2021 Chambers Most List.
Good luck to everyone starting pupillage or putting in applications today!
Anon
Of course all the pupils interviewed are White.
Of course.
Lord Bond
Chambers do interview non-white candidates, following the ‘cv-blind’ sift stage. However, the problem, it seems to me, is the attainment of pupillage of non-white candidates following the interview stage. This is notwithstanding identical educational achievements, work and life experience.
Can Chambers really say that they champion diversity when the majority of their pupils are white men / women? I’m frankly astounded that this is even the case in diverse Cities in the provinces. It’s a sad indictment to be frank.
Anonymous
Just cut the crap. BAME pupillage numbers nationally are representative of the nation’s BAME population. That is an fantastic achievement. What exactly are you moaning about, mumbling on about “a sad indictment”? Like Trump’s voter fraud, just because you say it enough does not make it true.
Lord Bond
No, thanks. How about you educate yourself on the disparity between BAME candidates, despite achieving better academics and better work experience, still being overlooked for pupillage to average white candidates who have ‘potential’?
I can’t help but think a young, confident black woman or man with ‘potential’ will hear ” you were good but there were better candidates” b.s. I am disillusioned with BAME recruitment at the Bar because it is not being reflected in pupillage offers – a perfect example of this is the demographic of all those interviewed in this article. If you can’t see it for yourself, then I can only LOL at your ignorance.
anonymous
There is presumably a bit more nuance to all this. For example, does anyone have stats on black/afro-carribean representation at the London commercial bar in particular?
My anecdotal experience would be that there is nowhere near proportional representation (by population as a whole, a fortiori by cohort), in contrast to candidates of East or South Asian heritage. But the answer (as to whether there is under-representation) should be objectively verifiable, with the difficulty – if there is under-representation – very much in the ‘why’.
Lord Bond
Any comparison of BAME pupillage attainment with the net BAME UK population leads to a poor analysis. An appropriate data sample is the BSB’s most recent enrolment vs pupillage attainment between BAME and white candidates, which clearly demonstrates disparity on the grounds of skin colour. Please think twice when comparing apples with pears. That is all.
fdfd
The % of pupils who are BAME is the same as the % of the population who are BAME. This fact doesn’t go away just because it is constantly ignored.
random
I agree with the comment above. Even if what you say is true, it is not a complete answer. The Bar is not all the same, and neither is BAME. A common complaint back in the day (and maybe now!) was that women were shunted (consciously or subconsciously) near exclusively towards the family bar; it may be the case that similar is happening to certain segments of the BAME pop/Bar.
Random passer-by
Legal Cheek giving us an article by an old Etonian to get tips on how to apply for pupillage. Thanks very much Legal Cheek, I’m sure the rest of us really stand a chance.
(Will be shocked if this makes it through the mods)