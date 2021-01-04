News

Pupil barristers take to Twitter to mark first day on the job

By Aishah Hussain on
20

Social media posts come as Gateway reopens today

A pupillage ‘goody bag’ (image credit: pupil barrister Ella Embleton)

Excitable baby barristers have taken to Twitter to mark their first day of pupillage as the Gateway reopens for a fresh round of applications.

“Definite night before first day of big school vibes”, wrote Ben Hammersley, a pupil barrister at Crown Chambers. Hammersley received words of encouragement from bar veterans The Secret Barrister, Adam Wagner and Joanna Hardy, and revealed he had his “bag packed, shoes polished, and laptop charged”.

But not all rookies are having to sharpen up for their first day. As coronavirus cases continue to spiral out of control and the nation looks set to enter a third lockdown, Danae Larham tweeted that she was prepping for pupillage by charging up her laptop, setting up Zoom and donning her slippers!

“When I thought of what my first day of pupillage would be like, I never envisaged I’d be in self-isolation in the middle of a pandemic,” wrote fellow pupil barrister Jazmine Lee. “Nonetheless, this is a big day and I’m raring to go!”

The Pupillage Gateway is open: Find out about life at the leading chambers across England and Wales by checking out Legal Cheek's 2021 Chambers Most List

Other rookies were restless and couldn’t wait to start their first day. Hannah Turner, a pupil barrister, sensed a “restless” night ahead as she “checked whether [her] laptop is definitely on charge at least 10 times”. Meanwhile, Anoushka Twining was ready for bed six hours earlier than normal in anticipation for “tomorrow to start”. “I did not realise how amazing it would feel to remove the word ‘future’ from my Twitter/LinkedIn bio!” she added.

Elsewhere, Ella Embleton, a pupil barrister at Broadway House Chambers, shared a snap of a “goody bag” created for her by her parents. A hair brush, insoles, car de-icer and painkillers were among some of the contents. Fellow Twitter users and barristers further advised she pack a spare pair of tights, a filled stapler, and snacks which are “an absolute essential”.

Today also marks the day the Bar Council’s Pupillage Gateway, the online application portal for pupillage, reopens. Get ahead and find out about the leading chambers operating in the UK, including gender diversity stats, pupillage awards and the proportion of Oxbridge-educated new tenants, with the Legal Cheek 2021 Chambers Most List.

Good luck to everyone starting pupillage or putting in applications today!

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

20 Comments

Anon

Of course all the pupils interviewed are White.

Of course.

Reply Report comment
(12)(56)

Lord Bond

Chambers do interview non-white candidates, following the ‘cv-blind’ sift stage. However, the problem, it seems to me, is the attainment of pupillage of non-white candidates following the interview stage. This is notwithstanding identical educational achievements, work and life experience.

Can Chambers really say that they champion diversity when the majority of their pupils are white men / women? I’m frankly astounded that this is even the case in diverse Cities in the provinces. It’s a sad indictment to be frank.

Reply Report comment
(14)(62)

Anonymous

Just cut the crap. BAME pupillage numbers nationally are representative of the nation’s BAME population. That is an fantastic achievement. What exactly are you moaning about, mumbling on about “a sad indictment”? Like Trump’s voter fraud, just because you say it enough does not make it true.

Reply Report comment
(51)(3)

Lord Bond

No, thanks. How about you educate yourself on the disparity between BAME candidates, despite achieving better academics and better work experience, still being overlooked for pupillage to average white candidates who have ‘potential’?

I can’t help but think a young, confident black woman or man with ‘potential’ will hear ” you were good but there were better candidates” b.s. I am disillusioned with BAME recruitment at the Bar because it is not being reflected in pupillage offers – a perfect example of this is the demographic of all those interviewed in this article. If you can’t see it for yourself, then I can only LOL at your ignorance.

Reply Report comment
(1)(48)

anonymous

There is presumably a bit more nuance to all this. For example, does anyone have stats on black/afro-carribean representation at the London commercial bar in particular?

My anecdotal experience would be that there is nowhere near proportional representation (by population as a whole, a fortiori by cohort), in contrast to candidates of East or South Asian heritage. But the answer (as to whether there is under-representation) should be objectively verifiable, with the difficulty – if there is under-representation – very much in the ‘why’.

Reply Report comment
(2)(30)

Lord Bond

Any comparison of BAME pupillage attainment with the net BAME UK population leads to a poor analysis. An appropriate data sample is the BSB’s most recent enrolment vs pupillage attainment between BAME and white candidates, which clearly demonstrates disparity on the grounds of skin colour. Please think twice when comparing apples with pears. That is all.

fdfd

The % of pupils who are BAME is the same as the % of the population who are BAME. This fact doesn’t go away just because it is constantly ignored.

Reply Report comment
(32)(0)

random

I agree with the comment above. Even if what you say is true, it is not a complete answer. The Bar is not all the same, and neither is BAME. A common complaint back in the day (and maybe now!) was that women were shunted (consciously or subconsciously) near exclusively towards the family bar; it may be the case that similar is happening to certain segments of the BAME pop/Bar.

Reply Report comment
(1)(16)

Random passer-by

Legal Cheek giving us an article by an old Etonian to get tips on how to apply for pupillage. Thanks very much Legal Cheek, I’m sure the rest of us really stand a chance.

(Will be shocked if this makes it through the mods)

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anon

Do you know what I did on my first day of pupillage? I turned up, did my job and realised I knew sweet FA. I felt no need to tell anyone about it, and certainly no need to broadcast it to the world.

Reply Report comment
(44)(2)

Alan

If we’d had Twitter back when I started, my first tweet would have been “How can there be *two* Haringey Magistrates Courts!!!”

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Anonimo

As a black female on the pathway to hopefully obtaining a Pupillage, I was horrified on viewing some of the Chambers websites and members only to find that the majority of them were all white, males! As a first impression, it doesn’t give you much hope of attaining a place within such an establishment if there is no sight of a ‘like’ individual already there. I understand that someone must be ‘the first’ but what impression is it giving in this day and age, where there is clearly no integration of ethnic minorities? I didn’t even apply as I know I would never have gotten through the initial selection stage, let alone welcome someone like me. Luckily, there are many others who are colour blind.

Reply Report comment
(6)(42)

Anonimous

Your loss really. At some point you just have to help yourself rather than waiting for other people to forge a path.

Reply Report comment
(32)(0)

Anonymous

Or she could build a TARDIS and change recruitment policies of 20 years ago.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

David

On my first day as a white man pupil, I got a lift into chambers from my dad who is also the head of chambers. I lounged around upstairs drinking coffee for a while, then I went home when my dad had finished work. Pretty boring, no need to alert twitter about it.

Reply Report comment
(3)(2)

Anon

Woke satire is shit.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Anon

Don’t do it.

Early 2010s call here, practising in a civil set that regularly tops rankings.

Desperate to leave the law. Just can’t see what on earth I can realistically do as an alternative. God I hate law so much – though this is quite possibly a symptom of being stuck doing ‘civil’.

Reply Report comment
(3)(4)

Lord B

I hope this is said in jest? I want to practise in civil law – what area of law does your Chambers specialise in / what is it about the work or your Chambers which has become an intolerable grind?

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Anons

What a cowardly response.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

Nothing more dull than a lawyer moaning about being a lawyer but keeping on wanting the income and social status. Either jog on or stop the melodrama.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories