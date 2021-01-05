ULaw LPC students given exam on a topic they hadn’t covered
Exclusive: University has issued new assessment and extended submission deadline
Students on the Legal Practice Course (LPC) at The University of Law (ULaw) were left scratching their heads this week after being given an exam on a topic they hadn’t yet covered.
Legal Cheek can reveal that LPCers undertaking yesterday’s Legal Writing assessment (a paper taken over 24 hours and was meant to cover topics so far taught on the LPC) largely covered buy-back of shares — a topic which had not yet been taught.
The University apologised for the mix-up and issued a new assessment some four hours later, according to students who reached out to us. ULaw also extended the submission deadline by a week given the proximity to another exam, Solicitors’ Accounts. They also gave students the option to submit either assessment by the revised deadline.
Yet, some LPC students aren’t happy, with one taking to Twitter to express her frustration at the law school’s “incompetent exam management”. She said: “Students had wasted time and energy on a useless assignment when they have other exams to prep for”, adding that, “after working solidly for four hours they now have to completely start over on a new assignment with zero warning and no extra support.”
Yesterday’s mix-up adds to students’ annoyance over an earlier exam, Wills and Inheritance Tax, where some encountered technical issues when trying to access the online platform. The servers failed, students told us, meaning some were unable to access the paper, while those who could were unable to save their answers.
A spokesperson for ULaw said: “For technical reasons yesterday we regrettably had to replace a Legal Writing paper. We are in touch with the affected students and we have put in place alternative arrangements for them. With reference to the Wills assessment undertaken before Christmas, we take full responsibility for the issues experienced by our third party supplier and we worked closely with them to resolve this as quickly as possible.”
They continued:
“As you can appreciate we are dealing with unprecedented circumstances in delivering our assessments online but our priority is always to work through these as promptly as possible to minimise any disruption to students.”
The move to assessing students online in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has not been without challenges for legal education providers. They’re having to grapple with changing government guidance and alter what would normally be in-person, professional assessments to a virtual setting, often with the extra hurdle of seeking regulatory approval.
Last summer saw the Bar Standards Board’s centralised assessments beset by technical issues, while students at rival institution BPP Law School bemoaned IT problems and what they believed to be “persistent failures” with the quality of teaching and assessment.
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
H
The uni no detriment policy simply doesn’t go far enough.
They have hardly anything in place to support uni students who have tested postive and get quite sick. The toll it takes on your mental and phsyical health goes far beyond the 10 day isolation period. It can leave you feeling fatigue, exhaustion, having breathing difficulties up to and more than 12 weeks.
It does not account for students falling behind weeks of work and expected to catch up and perform as normal on their exams/assessments
Jenny
Hi, well I guess students who still face illness or fatigue can just get medical exemptions with a letter from the doctor, like in the old good days.
Adam
This isn’t a normal seasonal sickness – it’s a serious virus which is killing many daily. Why do you downplay it?
It’s not just about medical exemptions – it’s the fact that covid takes such a toll on you to the point where you can be on bed rest for weeks and unable to do any work or attend workshops. The LPC is not a course you can afford to fall behind on. If you miss 1 workshop you probably won’t understand what’s happening in the next one and the one after etc so falling behind on weeks of work during the covid recovery process will set you back A LOT but the Unis don’t seem to understand this.
Daniel J
I could not agree more.
Covid set me back 2 months of my LPC. It was only after 8 weeks since contracting covid that I started to actually recover and feel like I could do normal activities again – which includes studying and revising. I am now VERY behind on work and have had to get a concession on all of my exams. I now have to sit them in May/June which is 9 months since learning the topics in workshops. This means I will likely have back to back exams cramped into May/June and will have to relearn everything again.
It’s not easy for us and Ulaw just doesn’t seem to be bothered. And by the looks of this thread, nor do fellow students have any sympathy. I guess it’s easy to look down on others when your health and personal circumstances are perfectly normal.
Mel O'Drama
That is the position for about 0.5% of uni age population. 90% plus have either no symptoms at all or have a cough for three days. Yet everyone seems to want to comedy “no detriment” degrees.
Ellis
You would be surprised how many uni students have tested positive and are quite unwell. If you actually spoke to most university students who have tested positive I’m sure they will all tell you how horrible it has been for them. Some I know have described it as the worst they have ever felt. Reducing their illness to a mere “cough” is an oversight on your behalf rather than the actual reality. Take off those rose tinted glasses and get off your high horse
Anon
“No detriment” (or as they should be known “unmerited degree marks”) policies are a disgrace and mean every degree from this period would be marked with an asterisk signifying questionable result. For subjects such as law the recent events ought to have no impact on the ability of candidates to participate in examinations and all this policy seems to do is to pander to those who want to have it easy. It only causes harm to those who have worked hard and deserve proper credit.
Hello, It's The Real World Calling
A degree with “No detriment” results will not be one that gets an applicant anywhere on applications for jobs. For some practical subjects there may be a case, but for law courses there is no reason for such frippery.
Tom
You probably don’t even have a TC yourself bro
A
With material that original you should start a Tik Tok channel and tell jokes. While dancing. And with a unicorn filter on. You could call it TXXXvisiion. You’d be a natural for it, bro.