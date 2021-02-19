Best of the blogs

Round-up

‘It is helpful to wear the uniform’: barrister’s wig enjoys surprising popularity [The Guardian]

Closing the door on rape cases — Is excluding the public the answer? [Counsel of Perfection]

Should politicians help choose judges? [A Lawyer Writes]

Richard Moorhead: Law Society president should step down while case is heard [The Times] (£)

Salmond, Sturgeon and why The Spectator went to court [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The significance of the appointment of Lord Frost as a cabinet minister for Brexit [Law and Policy Blog]

Lawyers and profanity [Scottish Legal News]

The ‘cab-rank’ rule — an ethical conundrum [Legal Cheek Journal]

“MD drawings at JPM: low tens of millions partner drawings at K&E/Latham/whatever hype firm is fashionable this year: low single digit millions.” [Legal Cheek comments]

How to build an international legal career in Ireland — with Arthur Cox, Matheson, Pinsent Masons and BARBRI [Legal Cheek Events]

Anonymous

Closed courts is rarely a good idea, especially when the intention is to ‘drive up conviction rates’. People are more likely to embellish or make false accusations in the circumstances.

USA Judges

No, politicians should not choose judges. Please see the United States of America.

