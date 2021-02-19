Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
‘It is helpful to wear the uniform’: barrister’s wig enjoys surprising popularity [The Guardian]
Closing the door on rape cases — Is excluding the public the answer? [Counsel of Perfection]
Should politicians help choose judges? [A Lawyer Writes]
Richard Moorhead: Law Society president should step down while case is heard [The Times] (£)
Salmond, Sturgeon and why The Spectator went to court [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
The significance of the appointment of Lord Frost as a cabinet minister for Brexit [Law and Policy Blog]
Lawyers and profanity [Scottish Legal News]
The ‘cab-rank’ rule — an ethical conundrum [Legal Cheek Journal]
“MD drawings at JPM: low tens of millions partner drawings at K&E/Latham/whatever hype firm is fashionable this year: low single digit millions.” [Legal Cheek comments]
How to build an international legal career in Ireland — with Arthur Cox, Matheson, Pinsent Masons and BARBRI [Legal Cheek Events]
Anonymous
Closed courts is rarely a good idea, especially when the intention is to ‘drive up conviction rates’. People are more likely to embellish or make false accusations in the circumstances.