Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

‘It is helpful to wear the uniform’: barrister’s wig enjoys surprising popularity [The Guardian]

Closing the door on rape cases — Is excluding the public the answer? [Counsel of Perfection]

Should politicians help choose judges? [A Lawyer Writes]

Richard Moorhead: Law Society president should step down while case is heard [The Times] (£)

Salmond, Sturgeon and why The Spectator went to court [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

The significance of the appointment of Lord Frost as a cabinet minister for Brexit [Law and Policy Blog]

Lawyers and profanity [Scottish Legal News]

The ‘cab-rank’ rule — an ethical conundrum [Legal Cheek Journal]

“MD drawings at JPM: low tens of millions partner drawings at K&E/Latham/whatever hype firm is fashionable this year: low single digit millions.” [Legal Cheek comments]

How to build an international legal career in Ireland — with Arthur Cox, Matheson, Pinsent Masons and BARBRI [Legal Cheek Events]