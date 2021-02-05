Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
City law firm boss on the rise of US-style class action suits in Britain [City A.M.]
‘Canaries in the coal mine’ for judicial independence [Justice Gap]
How Theresa May casually decided that Brexit meant the United Kingdom would leave the single market and customs union — the fascinating and revealing interview with Philip Hammond [Law and Policy Blog]
GameStop isn’t a case of “market failure”—it’s platform democracy in action [Prospect Magazine]
Sanctions for sexual misconduct by barristers are ‘derisory’ [The Times] (£)
Sussexes in court [A Lawyer Writes]
Lawyers for the Post Office Machine [Lawyer Watch]
Stagnant progress in profession’s diversity is disheartening [Law Society Gazette]
Ditching office space is a costly business [Legal Futures]
Blended model of legal traineeships set to continue [Scottish Legal News]
“Amateur hour. Highly amusing watching court staff struggle to work that computer thing.” [Legal Cheek comments]
Secrets to Success North — with CMS, Fieldfisher, Mills & Reeve and ULaw [Legal Cheek Events]
Anonymous
I think The Times is out of step with the prevalent opinion on BSB sanctions. I think most people feel that the sanctions are appropriate and other bodies (e.g. SRA) are out of step. It seems that there is a noisy minority with good media connections and an agenda who are able to get a distorted view presented in the hope of bullying the BSB into changing policy. Time will tell if they succeed.