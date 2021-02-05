Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

City law firm boss on the rise of US-style class action suits in Britain [City A.M.]

‘Canaries in the coal mine’ for judicial independence [Justice Gap]

How Theresa May casually decided that Brexit meant the United Kingdom would leave the single market and customs union — the fascinating and revealing interview with Philip Hammond [Law and Policy Blog]

GameStop isn’t a case of “market failure”—it’s platform democracy in action [Prospect Magazine]

Sanctions for sexual misconduct by barristers are ‘derisory’ [The Times] (£)

Sussexes in court [A Lawyer Writes]

Lawyers for the Post Office Machine [Lawyer Watch]

Stagnant progress in profession’s diversity is disheartening [Law Society Gazette]

Ditching office space is a costly business [Legal Futures]

Blended model of legal traineeships set to continue [Scottish Legal News]

“Amateur hour. Highly amusing watching court staff struggle to work that computer thing.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Secrets to Success North — with CMS, Fieldfisher, Mills & Reeve and ULaw [Legal Cheek Events]