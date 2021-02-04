News

Clifford Chance records 88% trainee solicitor retention rate

By Thomas Connelly on
8

38 out of 43

Clifford Chance’s London office

Clifford Chance has recorded a spring 2021 retention score of 88%, with 38 rookies committing their futures to the magic circle player.

From a qualifying group of 43, CC confirmed 38 trainees applied and received offers. All accepted.

The firm, which offers around 95 training contracts each year, did not provide details of the practice areas or offices the trainees will qualify into. It did, however, confirm all are on permanent, full-time contracts.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows CC newbies will start on a salary of £100,000, compromising salary and bonus. Trainees receive £48,000 in year one and £54,000 in year two.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Today’s result is an improvement on the firm’s autumn 2020 score which saw it keep 36 of its 46 trainees (78%), with a further two on six-month deals.

The Canary Wharf-based giant is the third member of the magic circle to reveal its spring 2021 score, with Linklaters and Allen & Overy both recording results of 92%.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

8 Comments

LOL

Five trainees actually saw the prospect of going in to the job market in this climate more appealing than even applying to stay at CC…

Reply Report comment
(21)(1)

Trainee at Duncan Lewis Solicitors

Really bad firm

Reply Report comment
(7)(5)

Maddy

This is .. alright I suppose? I’m confused, did the other 5 trainees not apply, or did they apply and didn’t get an offer ? It’s not clear

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Recruiter

One hopes they bagged better offers and jumped ship into NQ roles someplace else. Qualifying without a job these days is the equivalent to the gulag archipelago, your chances are bleak.

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Anon

Majority of the 5 going to top tier US firms! In practice areas heavily recruiting this qualification round… e.g. funds and tax.
A few settling for areas they didn’t want, for the sake of qualifying and being retained

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Anon

Why is Legal Cheek not covering the latest Hendron disciplinary? It’s the trial of the century!

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Anon

This is correct (think all are going to top tier US firms, depending on your definition of “top tier”).

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Anon

Haha, very true.
I suspect the departures would have been a lot higher had some other practice areas been recruiting externally. I know of a couple fellow trainees just playing the waiting game.

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

Join the conversation

Related Stories