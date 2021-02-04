Clifford Chance records 88% trainee solicitor retention rate

38 out of 43

Clifford Chance has recorded a spring 2021 retention score of 88%, with 38 rookies committing their futures to the magic circle player.

From a qualifying group of 43, CC confirmed 38 trainees applied and received offers. All accepted.

The firm, which offers around 95 training contracts each year, did not provide details of the practice areas or offices the trainees will qualify into. It did, however, confirm all are on permanent, full-time contracts.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows CC newbies will start on a salary of £100,000, compromising salary and bonus. Trainees receive £48,000 in year one and £54,000 in year two.

Today’s result is an improvement on the firm’s autumn 2020 score which saw it keep 36 of its 46 trainees (78%), with a further two on six-month deals.

The Canary Wharf-based giant is the third member of the magic circle to reveal its spring 2021 score, with Linklaters and Allen & Overy both recording results of 92%.