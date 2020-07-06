Clifford Chance keeps 36 out of 46 autumn qualifying trainee solicitors
Further two rookies retained on six-month deals
Clifford Chance has become the first magic circle firm to reveal its autumn 2020 retention score.
Of the 46 trainees due to qualify next month, 36 will be staying put as newly qualified (NQ) associates — or 78%. The Canary Wharf-based giant confirmed it received 45 applications and made 36 offers. A further two rookies accepted six-month deals.
Clifford Chance, which takes on around 96 trainees each year, did not disclose the departments or offices its new recruits will qualify into.
News of the retention score comes just weeks after the firm reduced NQ pay as part of a range of financial measures in response to the pandemic.
The firm’s new recruits will receive a revised pay package of up to £94,500 with bonus, roughly £5,500 less than last year’s six-figure sum. Other big players to cut salaries include Allen & Overy, Slaughter and May, Baker McKenzie and Hogan Lovells.
Today’s result marks a slight drop on the firm’s spring score of 85% (34 out of 40).
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
March 2020 NQ
That’s quite low in the context of 45 applications (all but one). Usually an 80% ish retention would include a handful of voluntary leavers. Hope those that didn’t stay manage to find something.
Anon
By those that didn’t stay, you mean those who weren’t made offers
Leg Rec
I wouldn’t bet on it, the NQ market is dead as a dodo at the moment, and will stay that way at least until Q1 2021.
Hope they’ve saved up some money to tide them over.
Lilly
This. Also bear in mind that some NQs will have taken NQ roles at their current firm that they aren’t 100% happy with, but appreciating that any NQ job is worth it right now. Those individuals will also be applying for NQ roles in their chosen practice area 6-12 months’ from now. Further competition.
Kirkland NQ
Savage, I wish the NQ competition was televised. It would make for such quality viewing off my 200-inch hologram-enabled bespoke television in my Chelsea townhouse.
Huh?
It’s not particularly low at all, it’s similar to previous rounds and similar to all the other MC’s firms previous rounds too?
Anon
In the past a lot of MC firms have run 80% retention but with a lot higher offer numbers.
So some NQs got an offer but didn’t take it because they didn’t get the offer they wanted (not first choice department or shite office like Abu Dhabi), didn’t want to stay at the firm or just left law altogether.
This is more concerning because many trainees just didn’t get an offer at all (and, tellingly, all those who did took it).
That said, 80% might well look heroic come September given the impending bloodbath.