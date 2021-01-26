Linklaters keeps 47 out of 50 NQ solicitors
Reveals BAME-only retention score in City law first
Magic circle player Linklaters retained 47 of its 50 rookie solicitors due to qualify this spring.
Links confirmed one of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers is being retained on a fixed term contract, handing it a spring score of 94%, or 92%, depending on how you interpret its figures.
In what is believed to be a first for a City law firm, Links also revealed a separate retention score for its black, asian and minority ethnic (BAME) trainees — just months after it set a series of “aspirational” targets to improve diversity across its sizeable lawyer ranks.
The firm, which offers around 100 training contracts each year, the highest of any other City outfit, confirmed it had retained all 20 of its BAME trainees — or 100%.
Links’ latest recruits, who join as fully-fledged associates this March, will start on £90,000 after the firm opted to cut pay by 10% last summer in response to the pandemic.
Richard Hodgson, trainee development partner at Linklaters, commented:
“We are very pleased that in our first qualifying intake of 2021, we have retained an even higher number of trainees than last year. This figure demonstrates our ability to attract, develop and retain a diverse group of talented individuals. I look forward to seeing the careers of our newly-qualified lawyers progress in the firm.”
Historically a strong retention performer, Linklaters posted a result of 87% (46 out of 53) in the summer and 88% (36 out of 41) this time last year.
Links becomes the second member of the magic circle to reveal its spring score, after Allen & Overy confirmed this month that 34 of its 37 trainees (92%) were staying put. The rest of the magic circle are expected to follow with their own announcements in the coming weeks and months.
Trainee
But what is the ethnicity breakdown of BAME? You have to disclose that otherwise that 100% is redundant and useless.
BAMEnon
This is a great point, and I’ve heard David Lammy speak about this many times. It’s fine hiring a black man who attended Harvard (Lammy), but, what we need to be doing is hiring across the social spectrum.
Anon
I mean, all people who are qualifying as lawyers at magic circle firms are going to have attended a university or two so that’s probably not the best example.
There’s a constant drive to improve diversity of background and life experience in professional services but that’s never going to be reflected in saying “X% went to private schools; Y% lived in a council house; Z% are the descendants of refugees” and that sort of thing – there comes a point in your life where being tagged to that degree belies the fact that you’ve actually achieved something from whatever start you had to get there.
Ramo
I disagree, most firms give a breakdown of Russell group, oxbridge and non Russell group. It’s quite common for them to have targets based on recruitment from non oxbridge. Deal with it
Anonymous
4.08pm tries to undermine how bad socio-economic discrimination is in the UK. The data are very consistent that the simple “first person in family to attend university” is a massive indicator of social background, and while that will be lessened by the future effects of Blair’s desire to give everyone who can scratch their backside a degree, it still retains validity today.