News

Linklaters keeps 47 out of 50 NQ solicitors

By Thomas Connelly on
26

Reveals BAME-only retention score in City law first

Magic circle player Linklaters retained 47 of its 50 rookie solicitors due to qualify this spring.

Links confirmed one of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers is being retained on a fixed term contract, handing it a spring score of 94%, or 92%, depending on how you interpret its figures.

In what is believed to be a first for a City law firm, Links also revealed a separate retention score for its black, asian and minority ethnic (BAME) trainees — just months after it set a series of “aspirational” targets to improve diversity across its sizeable lawyer ranks.

The firm, which offers around 100 training contracts each year, the highest of any other City outfit, confirmed it had retained all 20 of its BAME trainees — or 100%.

Links’ latest recruits, who join as fully-fledged associates this March, will start on £90,000 after the firm opted to cut pay by 10% last summer in response to the pandemic.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Richard Hodgson, trainee development partner at Linklaters, commented:

“We are very pleased that in our first qualifying intake of 2021, we have retained an even higher number of trainees than last year. This figure demonstrates our ability to attract, develop and retain a diverse group of talented individuals. I look forward to seeing the careers of our newly-qualified lawyers progress in the firm.”

Historically a strong retention performer, Linklaters posted a result of 87% (46 out of 53) in the summer and 88% (36 out of 41) this time last year.

Links becomes the second member of the magic circle to reveal its spring score, after Allen & Overy confirmed this month that 34 of its 37 trainees (92%) were staying put. The rest of the magic circle are expected to follow with their own announcements in the coming weeks and months.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

26 Comments

Trainee

But what is the ethnicity breakdown of BAME? You have to disclose that otherwise that 100% is redundant and useless.

Reply Report comment
(34)(1)

BAMEnon

This is a great point, and I’ve heard David Lammy speak about this many times. It’s fine hiring a black man who attended Harvard (Lammy), but, what we need to be doing is hiring across the social spectrum.

Reply Report comment
(9)(1)

Anon

I mean, all people who are qualifying as lawyers at magic circle firms are going to have attended a university or two so that’s probably not the best example.

There’s a constant drive to improve diversity of background and life experience in professional services but that’s never going to be reflected in saying “X% went to private schools; Y% lived in a council house; Z% are the descendants of refugees” and that sort of thing – there comes a point in your life where being tagged to that degree belies the fact that you’ve actually achieved something from whatever start you had to get there.

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Ramo

I disagree, most firms give a breakdown of Russell group, oxbridge and non Russell group. It’s quite common for them to have targets based on recruitment from non oxbridge. Deal with it

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Anonymous

4.08pm tries to undermine how bad socio-economic discrimination is in the UK. The data are very consistent that the simple “first person in family to attend university” is a massive indicator of social background, and while that will be lessened by the future effects of Blair’s desire to give everyone who can scratch their backside a degree, it still retains validity today.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Jane

BAME retention score? Good grief, what kind of society are we becoming!

Reply Report comment
(39)(14)

Anon

It is all about ticking those boxes. It is great time to be be privileged and female or BAME, a great time. Surf those tailwinds all the way.

Reply Report comment
(32)(12)

Tom

BAME is only one element of diversity. While it’s very welcome that ethnicity is now being taken account of, it’s an easy metric for firms to measure. I’d also be interested in how they are taking steps to open their intake to a broader pool of candidates by other metrics.

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

Anon

Read the marketing materials, engage with the firm’s social media, talk to people at recruitment events – it’s all there.

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

Anon

Everyone who has announced on LinkedIn that they have a TC at Linklaters is unbelievably irritating. There are so many of them. Especially from Durham. Good luck to anyone working there, you’ll want to end it all after meeting these people.

Reply Report comment
(34)(2)

Anon

Bitter much?

Reply Report comment
(9)(4)

Anon

Bitter about working in that shithole? Have you even been to their offices?

Reply Report comment
(13)(6)

Facts

Looked good enough to me and they’re moving to a new office soon. If you weren’t bitter, you wouldn’t be spending your time commenting hate on here about a firm that you clearly couldn’t get into.

Reply Report comment
(8)(4)

Facts

Looked good enough to me and they’re moving to a new office soon. If you weren’t bitter, you wouldn’t be spending your time commenting hate on here about a firm that you clearly couldn’t get into.

Reply Report comment
(2)(3)

Cantaboxon

How can one be bitter about Durham grads? Imagine going through life with a CV that says “lacked the wit and intelligence for Oxbridge”?

Reply Report comment
(12)(7)

Someone Who Actually Has a Job

Imagine going through life commenting anonymous hate. I’d say that’s worse.

Reply Report comment
(5)(10)

Cantaboxon

Failed your Oxbridge interview, Someone? Sorry to hear that.

It was less hate, more pity.

Anon

I have more respect for a state comprehensive kid from Durham (or other similar uni) than a privately educated kid from Oxbridge. Always will.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Not Me

Depends what standards you are setting. The bottom half of Oxbridge are pretty much the same as Durham, UCL, so at that level you have a point. But the best sail in to Oxbridge effortlessly whatever their background.

Anon

Lack of exit options to US whack is keeping MC retention high. No other explanation for wanting to work in that sweatshop in the Barbican.

Reply Report comment
(17)(4)

Anon

If an MC is a sweat shop, a US firm is worse.

Reply Report comment
(9)(4)

Someone who actually has a job

Not sure what you’re talking about mate. US recruitment hasn’t slowed down in the slightest.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Ramo

US firm recruitment hasn’t slowed down. I got contacted about jobs in September for US firms the other week. Not sure what news you are reading

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Oxon

If the Commercial Bar follows this path – English common law will never recover.
Lord help us.

Reply Report comment
(2)(7)

Future Trainee

Follows what path? Taking on more pupils as tenants? That’s a sign they’re doing quite well, because why else would they want to dilute the share of work for juniors?

Unless you’re talking about the BME (a term I admittedly despise) retention rate. Why would that be an issue? Standards aren’t lowered for anyone. And Links gets a lot of international trainees, accounting for the numbers.

I’m also cautious of meritocracy being undermined in cases of positive discrimination, but this isn’t one of them.

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

White middle class Oxbridge male

Sigh.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories