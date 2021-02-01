Freshfields looks to slash air travel in sustainability push
Magic circle player also vows to reduce paper consumption and ramp up use of renewable electricity
Freshfields has pledged to reduce the number of times its lawyers jet across the world on business as part of a raft of new measures to make the firm more environmentally sustainable.
The magic circle player has set its sights on reducing carbon emissions from business travel by 30% over the next five years, with a particular focus on air travel. Freshies also set the “ambitious” eco-goals of reducing paper usage by 40% and phase out single-use plastics in all of its offices by the end of 2021.
The firm, which chalked-up a B for ‘eco-friendliness’ in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey, also pledged to purchase 100% renewable electricity by 2030.
Georgia Dawson, Freshfields senior partner, commented:
“Our new environment strategy, with its bold targets and strong focus on the firm’s global carbon footprint, will ensure Freshfields remains a sector leader in integrating environmental objectives within our business. Building on our success in meeting the five-year targets we set in 2016, we are confident that through our new strategy we can achieve a successful and sustainable future for our firm.”
But Freshies eco-efforts stem beyond just planes and paper. The outfit’s new HQ — 255,000 square feet of a shiny new skyscraper at 100 Bishopsgate — is understood to feature sustainable furniture made of recyclable plastics.
It isn’t the first firm to up its green endeavours, with Herbert Smith Freehills recently announcing its aim of reducing carbon emissions to net-zero by 2030. CMS, meanwhile, has committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2025 as part of its Climate Action and Sustainability programme.
Even future lawyers are upping their eco efforts. Last year Legal Cheek reported that the University of Nottingham Law Society hoped to become the UK’s first carbon negative law soc by ditching, among other things, law firm brochures and paper tickets.
Anonymous
Bollocks virtue-signalling. They cannot represent major oil and mining interests and try to hold themselves as caring about the environmental impact of their business. Now, if they were to audit clients by reference to their environmental impact maybe I’d not be so cynical.
Old Guy
Oil and mining companies exist because of demand. We need to move away from blaming big oil for everything, and take some accountability for our lifestyles that drives the demand that these companies satisfy. I’m sure you posted your message using a computer or a smartphone, which is full of things that have been extracted from the ground, and has plastic which I’m sure you can google how is made. We should move toward sustainability and that means bringing all of society with it, but lets stop trying to demonise certain industries which give us a lifestyle that many around the world can only dream of. And please don’t tell me you plant trees or pay money to offset your carbon footprint so you’re all good.
Freshfields should be encouraged, and they have probably realised, as we all have, that video conference meetings can significantly reduce the number of trips you need to take to see someone.