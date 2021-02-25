News

Herbert Smith Freehills restarts international secondments for trainee solicitors

By Aishah Hussain on
12

Four rookies to go abroad from next month

Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) is to resume its international trainee secondments next month having put them on hold since the onset of the pandemic.

Four of the firm’s trainees are to go on secondment abroad in March 2021, a spokesperson confirmed. The firm’s policy will then remain under review until the next batch of secondments in September.

Details of the trainees’ destinations are unclear due to the changing nature of COVID restrictions. In the past, trainees have spent time in the firm’s overseas offices in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, our Firms Most List shows.

HSF is monitoring travel and quarantine requirements, while also following safety measures relevant to each country.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Elsewhere in the City, White & Case is continuing to provide trainees with international experience amidst the global coronavirus pandemic through remote secondments. The firm is one of only a few that guarantees rookies a six-month overseas seat, and moved to remote secondments last summer.

A White & Case spokesperson told Legal Cheek: “We’re monitoring the course of the pandemic closely and keeping the arrangements for our overseas seats under constant review. We would like our trainees to be located overseas, if possible, and there are a number of factors which we will continue to consider carefully. These include the status of the coronavirus and any restrictions in place in both the UK and the destination. Ensuring the safety of all our people continues to be our top priority.”

Allen & Overy is another City law firm that offers trainees a high chance of international secondment each year. The magic circle member confirmed it continued to run international secondments for trainees throughout the pandemic as appropriate to evolving local guidance around the world. Allen & Overy ensures any trainee that applies to go abroad is offered individual support and briefing on their placement and the impact of the pandemic on it, they said.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

12 Comments

Joe

Hopefully all firms offering international secondments will put this back on just in time for the 2021 TC starters

Reply Report comment
(8)(4)

Tom E

Some good news

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

William

International secondments play a big part in why some students chose particular firms for their TC so it’s a shame they didn’t get that experience

Reply Report comment
(16)(2)

Henry

Feel sorry for the 2020 – 2021 trainees who didn’t get the option for an international secondment because of this or those that had their secondment cut short and had to come back to the UK

Reply Report comment
(5)(4)

Aaron

Remote international secondments don’t make any sense.

You’re working the hours of the international office and basically doing more work without any or the benefits of being an a different country

Reply Report comment
(20)(3)

More inside scoops than protein shakes

This’ll be a remote “international” secondment.

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

Zyzz

Top name brah, fuuuuuaaarkkkkk mirin my gainz?!

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Expat Eddie

This sounds about right: none of the plum international secondments like HK or Singapore or Tokyo are possible under current local pandemic legislation across such destination countries. Very unlikely they would grant a short-term work visa to some pinhead trainee given the difficulties in accessing these countries even as permanent residents.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Anonymous

Blue passports are so disappointing. They just scream at entry points “Hi I am British and our voters were more thick and racist than we could ever have imagined.”

Reply Report comment
(21)(14)

Ms Influencer

I was shocked to see they don’t feature any of the pretty watermark pictures on the individual pages unlike the previous passports!!! Wtf did we decide to go with this shabby-ass new passport design???

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anonymous

The shabby-ass design was to reflect the UK’s newly diminished global status. The cavepeople from the Red Wall seats won’t notice these things as they are too drunk when they travel on package trips to god awful Spanish resorts.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Pete

Very good. I went on international secondment and found it to be a very valuable experience.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories