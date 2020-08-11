White & Case records 88% trainee retention and introduces remote international secondments

Two on fixed-term contracts

The London office of international firm White & Case has recorded an autumn 2020 retention rate of 88%, as it introduces remote overseas secondments to its training contract.

The firm made 21 offers for newly-qualified (NQ) positions from its cohort of 24 qualifying trainees. All 21 offers were accepted, with two being retained on fixed-term contracts. This hands White & Case a September score of 88%, or 79%, depending on how you interpret its figures.

The new associates join the firm’s global practices in banking, capital markets, commercial litigation, financial restructuring and insolvency, international arbitration, mergers and acquisitions, project development and finance, and white collar. Seven NQs join its offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Geneva, Moscow and Singapore.

Last month Legal Cheek reported that the firm will keep NQ solicitor salaries steady in spite of the economic headwinds brought about by the coronavirus. NQs can expect to earn £105,000 upon qualification. Other MoneyLaw outfits are adopting a similar approach.

The White & Case trainee solicitor programme has been established for over two decades and has an average retention score of 85% since 2015. In the last autumn round, for example, the firm kept 89%, or 16 out of 18 of qualifying trainees.

As part of the programme, trainees are guaranteed a six-month secondment overseas. The firm said it is continuing to provide trainees with international experience amidst the global coronavirus pandemic through the introduction of remote overseas seats.

“We are determined to honour the White & Case commitment to provide our trainees with valuable international experience, while always prioritising their wellbeing,” said partner Inigo Esteve, who heads the trainee solicitor programme in London. “Running remote overseas seats is consistent with this goal, remains a great development opportunity for our trainees and also benefits our overseas offices, which continue to need and appreciate the contribution of London trainees.”