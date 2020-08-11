White & Case records 88% trainee retention and introduces remote international secondments

News

The London office of international firm White & Case has recorded an autumn 2020 retention rate of 88%, as it introduces remote overseas secondments to its training contract.

The firm made 21 offers for newly-qualified (NQ) positions from its cohort of 24 qualifying trainees. All 21 offers were accepted, with two being retained on fixed-term contracts. This hands White & Case a September score of 88%, or 79%, depending on how you interpret its figures.

The new associates join the firm’s global practices in banking, capital markets, commercial litigation, financial restructuring and insolvency, international arbitration, mergers and acquisitions, project development and finance, and white collar. Seven NQs join its offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Geneva, Moscow and Singapore.

Last month Legal Cheek reported that the firm will keep NQ solicitor salaries steady in spite of the economic headwinds brought about by the coronavirus. NQs can expect to earn £105,000 upon qualification. Other MoneyLaw outfits are adopting a similar approach.

The White & Case trainee solicitor programme has been established for over two decades and has an average retention score of 85% since 2015. In the last autumn round, for example, the firm kept 89%, or 16 out of 18 of qualifying trainees.

As part of the programme, trainees are guaranteed a six-month secondment overseas. The firm said it is continuing to provide trainees with international experience amidst the global coronavirus pandemic through the introduction of remote overseas seats.

“We are determined to honour the White & Case commitment to provide our trainees with valuable international experience, while always prioritising their wellbeing,” said partner Inigo Esteve, who heads the trainee solicitor programme in London. “Running remote overseas seats is consistent with this goal, remains a great development opportunity for our trainees and also benefits our overseas offices, which continue to need and appreciate the contribution of London trainees.”

Egg Mayo

Better off qualifying at somewhere like HFW or Clydes – less pay admittedly but same quality of work and better work life balance .

topkek

Loooool what are you smoking that makes you compare Clydes or HFW with White & Case? Those firms are not even remotely in the same league.

Bombay Bad Boy

That’s only true in the case of the Kitchen Porter roles for which you are leveraging your 2.2 in Left-Handed Puppetry in the hope that one day you will be able to perform a sexual favour for a paralegal who will put in a good word for you with Reprographics.

John J

Can we please please please stop comparing law firms. It’s so pointless and stupid.

Chris S

I saw a comment under a recent LC article which stated:

“Honestly I miss the days when the comments section was full of banter. There is such an elitist vibe in the comments of these articles nowadays with anons comparing firms and salaries and everything else.

I can just imagine that the comments are full of law students who haven’t even got a TC or if they do they are making comments in defence of their future firm and raging against other firms as some sort of patriotic act. It’s so bizarre.”

And I could not agree more with it^. In pretty much every single article over the last year so, the anonymous commenters just have to bring it back to comparisons and it’s getting boring now.

Skad

Magic circle firms had to cut salaries by 10k, whilst White & Case has kept theirs. Although salaries aren’t an indication of how good the firm is, this is quite interesting, considering how big W&C’s London office is with so many trainees that will become associates. The magic circle couldn’t cope with the salary increases LOL

sound lad

remote international secondments lmao

truthsiren

Imagine going remote out of London and getting sweated out on deals on Singapore or Hong Kong time. What a sweet deal lmao

Anon

Remember when we all had a good laugh when Bin Men jobs were described as “Rubbish Executives”?

Remote International Secondments is this vibe.

Oh dear

Someone call Neil Armstrong. I’m doing a “Remote trip” to the Moon right now. I think we can converse on the same level.

This is pathetic.

Gerry Gladstone

Would love to do a virtual secondment. All the fun of working with our colleagues abroad, but no need to travel away from London! All of the fun, NONE of the hassle!

Jamie

Quite the opposite actually. You have to work the hours of the international office you are virtually seconded to and if there is a deal/closing going on during those 6 months you will have to adopt a nocturnal sleeping schedule to get by.

It is all the negatives without the perks. The whole point of doing an international secondment is being abroad and the experience of working elsewhere.

